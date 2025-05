Un juge unique de la Cour d'appel du Québec peut-il annuler sommairement un jugement de la Cour supérieure? Leçons à tirer du jugement Autorité des marchés publics c. Valosphère environnement inc., 2025 QCCA 198.

76. Except on a question of jurisdiction, no application for judicial review under the Code of Civil Procedure (chapter C-25.01) may be presented or injunction granted against the Authority, the president and chief executive officer or a vice-president of the Authority, a member of the Authority's staff or a mandatary referred to in section 27 in the exercise of its or his or her functions.

77. A judge of the Court of Appeal may, on an application, summarily annul any proceeding instituted, decision rendered or order or injunction made or granted contrary to sections 75 and 76.