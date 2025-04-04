ARTICLE
4 April 2025

Examinations 2025

Lerners LLP

Contributor

Hot off the press! Our Appellate Advocacy Practice Group has released their 2025 edition of Examinations.
Rebecca Shoom, Debbie Boswell, Haley Brittain
Also authored by: Megan Peters, Jason Thacker, David Zhang

March 31st, 2025

This year's issue features our top appeal cases of last year, plus a primer on the Supreme Court of Canada's history, including details on how you can join in the celebrations for the Court's 150th anniversary this year.

Read or download your copy here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
