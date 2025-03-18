ARTICLE
18 March 2025

Landmark C$32.5 Billion Resolution Of Tobacco Litigation Approved By Ontario Court

A decades-long legal battle involving the tobacco industry has concluded with court approval of a C$32.5 billion resolution pursuant to a Plan of Compromise and Arrangement under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
A decades-long legal battle involving the tobacco industry has concluded with court approval of a C$32.5 billion resolution pursuant to a Plan of Compromise and Arrangement under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. The resolution was approved by the Ontario Superior Court on March 6, 2025, and was called a "momentous achievement in restructuring history" by Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz.

The resolution provides compensation for smoking-related government healthcare costs, as well compensation for injured smokers and a C$1 billion foundation to fund research into smoking-related disease. The resolution is the largest of its kind in Canadian history and the third largest globally.

Bennett Jones acted for a consortium of six provincial and three territorial governments to recover smoking-related healthcare costs.

