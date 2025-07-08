TD Mutual Funds Class Action Regarding Trailing Commissions Paid To Discount Brokers – Notice Of Approved Settlement And Commencement Of Claim-Filing Process

LONDON, ON, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ – Have you held units of a TD mutual fund through a discount broker?

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a class action settlement with TD Asset Management Inc. for C$70.25 million to resolve the claims asserted on behalf of all persons, wherever they may reside or be domiciled, who held or hold, at any time on or prior to September 11, 2024, units of a TD mutual fund trust through a discount broker ("Class").

This settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the Defendant. It is an efficient compromise between the parties of their disputed positions.

To be eligible to obtain compensation from the settlement, Class Members must submit a Claim Form to the Administrator at www.TrailingCommissionsSettlement.ca by December 20, 2025.

For important information regarding the class action, to determine if you are a member of the Class, and to learn how to make a claim for compensation:

View the long-form notice at www.TrailingCommissionsSettlement.ca

Contact the Administrator at:

Telephone: 1-866-644-0550

Email: info@TrailingCommissionsSettlement.ca

Website: www.trailingcommissionssettlement.ca/contact-us.aspx

Mailing Address:

TD Mutual Funds Class Action

c/o Verita Global, LLC

P.O. Box 3355

London, ON N6A 4K3

This settlement is only for the benefit of persons who held units of a TD mutual fund trust through a discount broker. If you held units of a TD mutual fund other than through a discount broker (e.g. through an investment advisor), there is a separate settlement that may impact you. Please visit https://www.kalloghlianmyers.com/tdsettlement for more information about that settlement.

Si vous avez besoin d'aide en français, veuillez contacter l'administrateur des réclamations en utilisant les coordonnées ci-dessus et l'administrateur des réclamations dirigera votre demande vers une personne appropriée.

The publication of this notice was authorized by the SuperiorCourt of Justice of the Province of Ontario