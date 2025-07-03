ARTICLE
3 July 2025

Episode 088: Transforming Legal Practice Through Trauma-Informed Lawyering With Myrna McCallum (Video)

GP
Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
In this video podcast, our hosts Brenda Agnew and Jordan Assaraf are joined by lawyer, speaker, and host of The Trauma-Informed Lawyer podcast, Myrna McCallum.
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Jordan D. Assaraf and Brenda Agnew
In this video podcast, our hosts Brenda Agnew and Jordan Assaraf are joined by lawyer, speaker, and host of The Trauma-Informed Lawyer podcast, Myrna McCallum. Together, they talk about how trauma shows up in the legal world, for both clients and lawyers, and why creating a safe, empathetic space is essential to the profession.

Myrna shares stories from her own life, including her work on the Indian Residential Schools adjudication process, and how her own healing journey led to her passion for trauma-informed advocacy. They dive into the importance of curiosity over judgment, the role of nervous system regulation in difficult conversations, and why authenticity (not perfection) is key to connection.

Authors
Photo of Jordan D. Assaraf
Jordan D. Assaraf
Photo of Brenda Agnew
Brenda Agnew
