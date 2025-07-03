Episode 088: Transforming Legal Practice Through Trauma-Informed Lawyering With Myrna McCallum (Video)

self

In this video podcast, our hosts Brenda Agnew and Jordan Assaraf are joined by lawyer, speaker, and host of The Trauma-Informed Lawyer podcast, Myrna McCallum. Together, they talk about how trauma shows up in the legal world, for both clients and lawyers, and why creating a safe, empathetic space is essential to the profession.

Myrna shares stories from her own life, including her work on the Indian Residential Schools adjudication process, and how her own healing journey led to her passion for trauma-informed advocacy. They dive into the importance of curiosity over judgment, the role of nervous system regulation in difficult conversations, and why authenticity (not perfection) is key to connection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.