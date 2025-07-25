Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.

Jan Marin Discusses Fertility Errors on This Matters Podcast

Mistakes at fertility clinics can have life-altering consequences. From implanting the wrong embryo to using incorrect genetic materials, these errors highlight the critical gaps in Ontario's fertility clinic regulations.

Senior Associate Jan Marin, a leading fertility negligence lawyer, shares her insights on these alarming cases and explores potential solutions on the Toronto Star's podcast, This Matters.

