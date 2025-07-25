Jan Marin Discusses Fertility Errors on This Matters Podcast
Mistakes at fertility clinics can have life-altering consequences. From implanting the wrong embryo to using incorrect genetic materials, these errors highlight the critical gaps in Ontario's fertility clinic regulations.
Senior Associate Jan Marin, a leading fertility negligence lawyer, shares her insights on these alarming cases and explores potential solutions on the Toronto Star's podcast, This Matters.
