ARTICLE
28 February 2025

Immunity v. Indemnity: Zarei v. Iran (Islamic Republic Of), 2023 ONCA 713

CL
Cambridge LLP

Contributor

Cambridge LLP logo

Cambridge LLP is a pre-eminent law firm with a focus on litigation, cross-border litigation, business litigation, estates, trusts & wealth planning, immigration, defamation, and debt collection law. Our mission is to find ingenious solutions and relentlessly pursue our clients’ interests, period.

At Cambridge LLP, we understand the myriad of diverse legal challenges facing entrepreneurs, businesses, and governments in today’s increasingly complicated legal environment. To that end, we have built an agile and flexible team of in-house talent that can tackle the most complex engagements while ensuring that all legal services are provided at the appropriate level of experience and expertise.

While many law firms are concerned with maximizing hourly rates and billable hours, we are dedicated to finding creative solutions for our clients and, above all, to respect and protect their interests assiduously. Confidentiality and client privacy are top priorities at Cambridge LLP.

Explore Firm Details
The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the Superior Court of Justice decision protecting the assets of Iran from enforcement on the basis that those assets were protected by diplomatic immunity.
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Eli Smolarcik

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the Superior Court of Justice decision protecting the assets of Iran from enforcement on the basis that those assets were protected by diplomatic immunity. This case emphasizes the restrictions imposed by state sovereign, diplomatic and consular immunity on suing and collecting from foreign sovereigns.

The family members of the victims killed on Ukrainian Airlines flight PS752 that was shot down by the Islamic Republic of Iran brought a motion before the SCJ to enforce their judgment in the amount of $107 million against certain assets of Iran in Canada. While Iran did not participate in the proceeding, the Attorney General intervened and argued that the assets of Iran were protected by diplomatic immunity.

The motion judge agreed with the Attorney General on the basis that the decision to grant Iran's assets diplomatic immunity rested solely with the executive arm of government.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the motion judge's decision, reiterating that the decision to assign diplomatic immunity to a foreign state's assets "continues to be determined in accordance with relevant principles of customary international law, as well as Canadian constitutional, statutory and common law". In Canada, it is solely up to the executive branch of government to determine whether and to what extent to attribute diplomatic status to any foreign state and any foreign asset.

Leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada was dismissed (see 2024 Carswell Ont 7942).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Eli Smolarcik
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More