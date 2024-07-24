ARTICLE
24 July 2024

Did You Acquire Shares Of Gatos Silver, Inc. Pursuant To A Canadian Prospectus, Or On A Canadian Stock Exchange Or Trading Platform, Before January 25, 2022?

SL
Siskinds LLP

Contributor

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ – The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved class action settlements, one for C$1 million and another for US$3 million, to resolve all claims asserted on behalf of persons who:

  • purchased Gatos Silver securities under Gatos Silver's Impugned Prospectuses filed in October 2020 and July 2021 and in the distributions to which they related; or
  • acquired Gatos Silver securities during the period from October 28, 2020 until January 25, 2022 at 6:52 p.m. Eastern Standard Time ("Class Period") on any Canadian exchange or Canadian alternative trading system.

The settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the defendants.

To be eligible to obtain compensation from the settlement, Settlement Class Members must submit a Claim Form to the Administrator at cdngatossettlement.com by October 30, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Tyler Planeta
