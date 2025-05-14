IP Funding Opportunities To Support Canadian Businesses

Intellectual property (IP) can add significant value to a business and developing a strong IP portfolio requires investment of both time and resources. However, businesses often find it challenging to fund IP work, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) who are still in the process of taking their products to market.

Fortunately, there are a variety of non-dilutive funding programs that are available to assist companies in developing an IP strategy and seeking IP protection. Here we will summarize some key opportunities for companies in Alberta and across Canada.

ElevateIP

ElevateIP is a federal program aimed at increasing IP awareness and education as well as providing IP funding for SMEs. In Alberta, ElevateIP is administered through Innovate Calgary and Alberta-based companies can receive up to $15,000 to cover 100% of approved costs (less taxes) to develop a comprehensive IP strategy. Upon approval of the strategy, the program can also provide up to $100,000 in funding to cover 65-90% of the costs for IP implementation activities including patentability assessments, freedom-to-operate opinions, patent applications, and trademark applications. There is no deadline to apply but ElevateIP advises that there is an 8-12 week processing period for new applications

For companies outside of Alberta, ElevateIP is administered through AccelerateIP (BC, Yukon, Nunavut and NWT), Communitech (Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan), MAIN (Quebec), and Springboard Atlantic (Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and PEI).

IP Assist

IP Assist is a new program offered through the National Research Council Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) for technology-based SMEs across Canada. IP Assist provides funding for IP education (Level 1), IP strategy development (Level 2), and some IP implementation activities (Level 3). Level 3 funding cannot be used to file patent or trademark applications but can be used for related activities like patentability assessments and trademark clearance searches as well as review of IP agreements.

To get started in the program, companies can connect with an IRAP industrial technology advisor (ITA) who can guide them through the process. For more details, call NRC IRAP at 1-877-994-4727. There is no deadline to apply and applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Alberta Innovates Micro Voucher and Voucher

Alberta Innovates assists Alberta-based tech SMEs in designing and developing innovative technologies by providing funding of up to $10K (Micro Voucher) and up to $100K (Voucher) for various activities such as prototype development and testing, advanced market assessments, and patent development. Patent development activities can include patentability opinions and patent application filings but trademark expenses are typically ineligible. The funding can cover up to 75% of the total project costs, with the remaining 25% to be covered by the company.

Companies can apply for both programs online through the Alberta Innovates Portal or you can connect with a Technology Development Advisor (TDA) to assist in the process. Both programs have continuous intakes.

In addition, Alberta Innovates also offers research grants, some of which can be used to cover certain IP expenses. In particular, the Accelerating Innovations into CarE (AICE) Concepts and Validate programs provide funding support to Alberta-based researchers and SMEs in the health technology space and a portion of the funding can be used to fund IP development. Keep an eye on the websites for upcoming deadlines.

Innovation Asset Collective (IAC)

IAC is a membership-based organization that assists Canadian SMEs in the data-driven cleantech sector with their IP needs. Associate membership is free, while full membership has a $15,000 annual fee that is reimbursable towards IP expenses. The IAC Grant Program offers funding of up to $20,000 for full members and up to $10,000 for associate members to be used to cover various IP activities, including filing patent applications. IAC also reserves a portion of funding each round for women-led companies. Grant rounds are quarterly (full members) or biannually (associate members). See the IAC website for more details on becoming a member.

CanExport

CanExport is a federal program that provides funding to Canadian SMEs of up to $50K to grow their business into global markets. The funds can be used to apply for IP protection in international jurisdictions as well as other legal and marketing expenses, including travel to foreign trade shows and conferences. The funding can cover up to 75% of the total project costs. According to their website, CanExport has now started accepting applications for projects scheduled for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Indigenous IP Program (IIPP)

IIPP offers grants to Indigenous organizations in Canada to support the protection of IP, Indigenous knowledge, and Indigenous cultural expressions. There are multiple funding streams under the IIPP grant including a small-scale initiative stream (up to $15K) and a project stream (up to $50K). Funding can be used for IP education, IP strategy development, registration of IP, and other activities. The intake for the program is currently closed but watch the IIPP website for new funding announcements.

Conclusions and Next Steps

Canadian companies have a variety of opportunities to obtain funding to assist with developing an IP strategy and growing their IP portfolio. Although many programs do not have set deadlines, many funding agencies start their fiscal year in April and we recommend applying earlier in the year before all of the funds are committed.

