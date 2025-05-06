Phishing Scams Targeting Trademark Owners: Don't Fall For The Trap!

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued alerts to beware of unsolicited payment requests sent to owners of patent and trademark registrations.

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued alerts to beware of unsolicited payment requests sent to owners of patent and trademark registrations. A “phishing” scam involves the distribution of unauthorized emails, text messages or phone calls by criminals and rogue actors to trick their victims to solicit funds and sensitive information.

These phishing scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and patent and trademark owners are now a primary target. Fraudsters posing as intellectual property (IP) professionals are exploiting public records to send official-looking notices, deceiving businesses into paying inflated fees or taking unnecessary actions. With the rise of such threats, it is crucial for trademark owners to understand how to spot these scams and safeguard their intellectual property.

The growing threat: Trademark owners targeted

Trademark owners in Canada and beyond are reporting a surge in phishing scams. Fraudulent emails and letters closely resemble official communications from agencies like CIPO. These notices often claim that trademarks are about to expire or are at risk of infringement, pressuring owners to act immediately.

How the scam works

Scammers use public databases to gather details such as business names and trademark information. They craft emails that include:

Warnings of imminent trademark expiration or infringement;

Requests for payment of inflated fees;

Offers to add trademarks to directories or provide unnecessary services; and/or

Official-looking branding with terms like “Canada” or “federal trademark.”

These tactics create a sense of urgency, making businesses more likely to fall victim.

Quick facts about scam notices

Legitimate CIPO notices come only from 50 Victoria St., Gatineau, QC, K1A 0C9, or @ised-isde.gc.ca emails.

International notices under the Madrid Protocol are sent by the World Intellectual Property Organization via @wipo.int.

Fraudulent communications may include logos, cautionary language, or inflated fee amounts to appear credible.

The impact on businesses

These scams can lead to significant financial loss, identity theft, and operational disruptions. For trademark owners, the damage goes beyond monetary loss—it can also affect brand reputation and legal compliance.

Protecting your business: Key steps

Recognize the red flags

Watch for emails or letters that:

Come from unfamiliar sources;

Contain urgent language or warnings about trademark issues;

Include personal details, such as your name or business information; and/or

Request immediate payment to unfamiliar accounts.

Verify legitimacy

Check CPATA’s Public Register to confirm the sender’s identity.

Review CIPO’s sample scam emails to compare suspicious communications.

Use the CIPO fee schedule to confirm the accuracy of any fees requested.

Take action if targeted

Don’t panic: Avoid responding immediately or sending money.

Report the scam: Email CIPO at ic.contact-contact.ic@ised-isde.gc.ca with a copy of the notice.

Follow Canada’s fraud reporting steps.

Consult your agent: Contact your registered trademark agent for advice before acting.

Proactive measures

Educate your team: Ensure employees are trained to recognize phishing attempts.

Use trusted agents: Work with a licensed IP professional to manage your trademarks.

Stay informed: Monitor CPATA’s Fraud webpage for updates on scams.

The role of trusted advisors

Navigating IP protection in a digital world requires vigilance and expertise. By partnering with trusted legal professionals, businesses can safeguard their trademarks and avoid falling victim to fraud.

Conclusion: Don’t let scammers win

Trademark owners face a growing risk of phishing scams, but with the right knowledge and proactive measures, these threats can be mitigated.

