Trademark Scams

We have seen an increasing number of scam emails related to our client's Trademarks and "infringement of their rights".

These emails are directed to business owners and come from fake IP attorneys, with the company identified as Trademark Specialists.

Some key indicators to look out for in any communications are:

A claim the writer is "notifying of trademark infringement";

Alleged urgency in contacting the writer; and/or

Suggesting negative consequences to your trademark rights if you don't act fast.

Both the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) and the College of Patent Agents & Trademark Agents (CPATA) have released statements to Trademark owners and agents to be diligent in their detection of phishing emails.

Further information can be found on their websites here:

https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/canadian-intellectual-property-office/en/scam-alert-beware-phishing-emails-targeting-trademark-owners

https://cpata-cabamc.ca/en/trademark-scam-circulating-cpata-advises-public-caution

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.