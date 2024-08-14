ARTICLE
14 August 2024

Excuse My French: Canadian TM Lawyers React To Translation Law

SB
Smart & Biggar

Contributor

Smart & Biggar logo
Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Principal Christian Bolduc discusses the impact of Bill 96 on trademark protection for businesses operating in Québec in an interview with Managing IP (MIP).
Canada Intellectual Property
Photo of Christian Bolduc
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Christian Bolduc discusses the impact of Bill 96 on trademark protection in Québec with Managing IP

Principal Christian Bolduc discusses the impact of Bill 96 on trademark protection for businesses operating in Québec in an interview with Managing IP (MIP).

On June 1, 2022, the Québec government passed Bill 96 into law. On June 26, 2024, the Final Regulation was published, further clarifying issues such as generic and descriptive terms by setting out what they do not include. However, there are still aspects of uncertainty. Christian says that many businesses sell products on which there are multiple trademarks displayed. "Because of that, there is still uncertainty, and businesses are not confident that the Office of the French Language (OQLF) isn't going to ask them to translate those trademarks that consist of or contain generic or descriptive terms," he says. He highlights the importance of clear guidelines to avoid legal complications and ensure proper trademark enforcement.

Christian also mentions that Bill 96 has introduced a private right of action for Québec residents, enabling consumers to bring lawsuits against business owners that fail to comply with the Charter of the French Language.

Read the full article (accessible to subscribers of MIP).

Originally published in Managing IP, August 02, 2024

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

Authors
Photo of Christian Bolduc
Christian Bolduc
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More