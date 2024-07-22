ARTICLE
22 July 2024

Important Amendments To Canadian Trademark Regulations

FR
Fogler, Rubinoff LLP

Contributor

Fogler, Rubinoff LLP logo
For more than 40 years, we have invested in the success of each of our clients, leading them toward the achievement of their business and legal goals. The team focused nature of our firm means that clients benefit from our collective experience and the tailored approach we bring to each matter. At Fogler, Rubinoff LLP we pride ourselves on our exceptional client service, resourcefulness, and our entrepreneurial spirit. With expertise in over twenty areas of practice and across numerous industries, we see ourselves as a centralized resource for our clients. Our clients include financial institutions, publicly traded corporations, securities dealers, emerging companies, construction companies, real estate developers and lenders, franchisors, First Nations, and family-owned enterprises and individuals. To learn more about how we can assist with your business and legal needs visit: foglers.com.
Explore
On June 8, 2024, proposed amendments to Canada's Trademarks Regulations were published in the Canada Gazette.
Canada Intellectual Property
Photo of Marie Lussier
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 8, 2024, proposed amendments to Canada's Trademarks Regulations were published in the Canada Gazette. The public consultation period is open until July 8, 2024, and comments will be posted on the Canada Gazette website following the end of the consultation period.

A coming-into-force date has not yet been set but the Canadian Intellectual Property Office indicates that sufficient time will be provided to ease the transition.

The proposed amendments to the Regulations, when combined with earlier amendments to the Trademarks Act provided for under Bill C-86 (adopted in 2018 but not yet in force), would affect the conduct of contentious trademark proceedings in Canada and provide a process to challenge official marks.

The overall goal is to improve the efficiency of the trademark dispute resolution process in Canada by allowing the Registrar of Trademarks to (a) case manage proceedings, (b) award costs, and (c) issue confidentiality orders.

The Registrar could also administratively inactivate official marks in certain circumstances. Owners of such marks should now consider whether they still meet the requirements to qualify as a "public authority" and, if in doubt, consider protecting those marks as regular marks.

In my next article, I will elaborate on each of the proposed changes and how they might affect the conduct of proceedings and the rights of parties before the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marie Lussier
Marie Lussier
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More