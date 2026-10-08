Excise Act 2001 Recordkeeping Requirements

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The Excise Act, 2001 (“EA 2001”) governs the taxation and regulatory framework applicable to specified goods, including tobacco, wine, spirits, and, more recently, vaping products. Recordkeeping requirements under the EA 2001 are among the most stringent in Canadian tax legislation. In our experience, CRA is increasingly relying on imperfect or incomplete records as a basis for assessing additional duty, interest, and, in some cases, significant penalties.

In this Indirect Tax Report, we review the statutory requirements for books and records under the EA 2001 and highlight key compliance risks and practical traps for industry participants.

Statutory Recordkeeping Framework

Under s. 206(1) of the EA 2001, every licensee and registrant must keep records necessary to determine compliance with the excise duty program. While the legislation does not provide a checklist of required records, s. 206(3) gives the Minister broad authority to specify the records that must be maintained. In practice, this means CRA-published guidance and administrative positions may effectively define the scope of legally required recordkeeping.

General Books and Records Requirements: As a general requirement, records must be maintained, on a daily basis, in a reliable and verifiable manner, and must be supported by source documents. In an audit, CRA will look for a clear audit trail, with reported amounts traceable to supporting records without gaps. Types of Records: The types of records commonly include: Transactional Records – sales invoices, commercial invoices, contracts and agreements, credit card receipts, deposit slips, etc.;

– sales invoices, commercial invoices, contracts and agreements, credit card receipts, deposit slips, etc.; Shipping and Transport Records – delivery slips, packing lists, shipping records, bills of lading, airway bills, etc.;

– delivery slips, packing lists, shipping records, bills of lading, airway bills, etc.; Production and Manufacturing Records – production records, inventory counts, packaging records, work orders, etc.;

– production records, inventory counts, packaging records, work orders, etc.; Excise-Related Records – excise duty returns and related payments;

– excise duty returns and related payments; Other Supporting Documentation – emails, service agreements, internal logs, destruction records, etc.

Common Compliance Pitfalls

Excise Warehouse Transfers: CRA scrutinizes these transfers closely because licensees may benefit from duty deferral when goods move between excise warehouses. In practice, problems often arise where records show an incomplete chain of movement from departure to arrival, or where third-party documents, such as proof of delivery, are missing. If CRA identifies information or documentation gaps on Audit, even small recordkeeping issues can lead to large (200%) penalty and/or duty assessments or BOTH. Export Transactions: Similar compliance risks arise where non-duty-paid goods are removed for export. CRA expects licensees to maintain sufficient documents to trace the shipment from its origin in Canada to its destination outside Canada, and generally no single document will be enough. The export records should connect the product, quantity, shipment, Canadian origin, foreign destination, and proof that the goods actually left Canada. If the documentation is incomplete, including missing foreign import or delivery records, CRA may assess the unpaid duty and impose penalties. (CRA also takes the administrative position that the person doing the physical "exporting" needs to be the Warehouse Licensee!)

Takeaways

CRA is auditing and assessing for recordkeeping issues under the EA 2001, and significant penalty and duty assessments are being issued – needing to be appealed. Experienced Indirect Tax Counsel can assist with these appeals, and with go-forward structuring.

For help with EA 2001 Recordkeeping and audits, please click here.