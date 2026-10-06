Litigating against the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) often means handing over sensitive business records, some of which a company would never want a competitor, or the public, to see. The Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in Canada v. CAE Inc., 2026 FCA 138, addresses exactly this tension.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Overview: Protecting Sensitive Business Records In Tax Court: Lessons From Canada v. CAE Inc., 2026 FCA 138

Litigating against the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) often means handing over sensitive business records, some of which a company would never want a competitor, or the public, to see. The Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in Canada v. CAE Inc., 2026 FCA 138, addresses exactly this tension.

The Court had to decide whether the Tax Court of Canada may issue a confidentiality order protecting sensitive commercial documents at the discovery stage of a tax appeal, before those documents are ever filed with the Court.

This case comment, prepared by David J. Rotfleisch, founding Toronto tax lawyer and CPA at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch, and a Law Society of Ontario Certified Specialist in Taxation, breaks down the decision and what it signals for taxpayers involved in Tax Court litigation.

Background Facts in Canada v. CAE Inc.

CAE Inc., an aerospace and defence technology company, was involved in two separate disputes with the CRA before the Tax Court of Canada. During the discovery process, CAE brought a motion for an interim confidentiality order to protect nine documents it considered highly sensitive: a series of bid books and financial statements belonging to related subsidiaries and joint ventures.

Key facts of the case include:

CAE’s motion relied on an affidavit from its Head of Financial Reporting, which described, in general terms, the nature of the documents and why they had always been kept confidential.

The actual confidential documents were not filed as part of the motion record itself; they were only made available for review by the Court and by the CRA at the hearing of the motion.

The Tax Court (2025 TCC 9, per Smith J.) granted the interim confidentiality order, finding that CAE had shown a serious risk to an important public interest (its commercial interests) and that the implied undertaking rule alone would not adequately protect that interest.

The order applied only during discovery, did not bind the trial judge, and automatically expired once the hearing on the merits began.

The CRA appealed, arguing that the Tax Court lacked jurisdiction to issue such an order before any document was filed, that the order was granted on insufficient evidence, and that the process was procedurally unfair because the documents themselves were withheld from the motion record.

Key Issues and Findings: The Court’s Analysis in Canada v. CAE Inc.

Jurisdiction To Issue The Order

The Federal Court of Appeal confirmed that the Tax Court had jurisdiction to issue the interim order under Rules 4(1) and 4(2) of the Tax Court of Canada Rules (General Procedure), combined with the Court’s implied jurisdiction to control its own proceedings. Justice Walker, writing for a unanimous panel, held that Rule 16.1, which addresses confidentiality “at the time of filing,” did not foreclose the Tax Court from managing confidentiality earlier in the process, before filing occurs.

The Implied Undertaking Rule Is Not Always Enough

A central theme of the decision is the limited reach of the implied undertaking rule, the default protection that prevents parties from using discovery material for purposes outside the litigation. The Court reaffirmed, citing Juman v. Doucette, 2008 SCC 8, that the rule is broad but not absolute: it does not stop third parties from seeking access to a document once it is actually filed in court. Because CAE’s evidence showed a real risk that its commercially sensitive material would eventually reach the public record, the Tax Court was entitled to layer an additional, interim confidentiality order on top of the implied undertaking rule.

Protective Orders vs. Confidentiality Orders

The appeal also turned on the distinction between a protective order and a confidentiality order. As the Court explained in Canadian National Railway v. BNSF Railway Company, 2020 FCA 45, these are conceptually different tools: a confidentiality order restricts public access to material filed in court and directly engages the open court principle, while a protective order governs how parties handle confidential material between themselves at discovery and has no effect on open courts. The Tax Court’s reasons blurred this distinction, but the Federal Court of Appeal found that this blurring was not an error of law, since the open court principle was, at most, only marginally engaged by an order that would expire before trial.

No Requirement To Review The Documents First

The CRA also argued that the Tax Court erred by granting the order without ever inspecting the confidential documents. The Federal Court of Appeal disagreed, holding that a detailed, uncontested affidavit describing the nature and treatment of the documents can be sufficient evidentiary basis for the order, particularly where the opposing party chooses not to cross-examine the affiant or file responding evidence.

No Breach of Procedural Fairness

Finally, the Court rejected the argument that withholding the documents from the motion record breached the CRA’s right to procedural fairness. Rule 67 only requires that a party serve the affidavits and material actually used at the hearing; making the documents available for review at the hearing, without formally filing them, did not violate that rule.

Implications For Canadian Taxpayers

This decision matters well beyond the aerospace sector. Canadian taxpayers, particularly corporations, that are drawn into Tax Court litigation involving trade secrets, pricing models, joint venture agreements, or other commercially sensitive records now have clearer authority to seek interim protection for those records during discovery, before the higher bar for a permanent confidentiality order at trial applies. The decision also confirms that taxpayers do not necessarily need to hand over the confidential documents themselves as part of a motion record; a well-drafted affidavit describing the material may suffice.

At the same time, the ruling makes clear that the protection is temporary and conditional: any attempt to file the documents, a transcript referencing them, or the list of documents at trial will require a fresh motion assessed against the stricter test from Sherman Estate v. Donovan, 2021 SCC 25.

According to David J. Rotfleisch, taxpayers too often assume that the implied undertaking rule automatically shields anything disclosed during discovery, when in fact that protection has real gaps once litigation moves toward trial. Rotfleisch notes that businesses engaged in Tax Court disputes should treat the discovery stage as an active opportunity to lock down confidentiality protections, rather than waiting until sensitive material is at risk of becoming part of the public record. He further observes that the CAE decision gives well-prepared taxpayers a practical roadmap: a detailed, credible affidavit describing why records have always been treated as confidential can carry significant weight, even without physically filing the sensitive material for the court to inspect.

Takeaway: You Don’t Have To Wait For Trial To Protect Confidential Tax Records

Canada v. CAE Inc. confirms that the Tax Court of Canada has the flexibility, through its general procedural rules and implied jurisdiction, to issue interim confidentiality orders at the discovery stage of a tax appeal, even before any document is filed. The decision reinforces that the implied undertaking rule, while broad, has real limits, and that a taxpayer with genuinely sensitive commercial information does not need to wait until trial, or hand the material over in a public motion record, to obtain meaningful protection.

PRO TAX TIPS: Lock Down Confidentiality Early, Not After Disclosure

Canadian businesses facing a Tax Court dispute that involves trade secrets, pricing data, or joint venture records should not wait until trial to address confidentiality. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can prepare a detailed affidavit establishing that the records have always been treated as confidential and identifying the specific commercial harm disclosure would cause, then bring a timely motion for an interim confidentiality order before discovery exchanges begin. Acting early, with strong evidence rather than a bare assertion of sensitivity, gives the taxpayer the best chance of securing protection while still meeting its disclosure obligations to the CRA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do you have to include the confidential documents in the motion record?

No. Rule 67 of the Tax Court of Canada Rules (General Procedure) only requires a party to serve the affidavits and material it intends to use at the hearing of the motion. Making the confidential documents available for review by the Court and the opposing party at the hearing, without formally filing them as part of the motion record, was found by Canada v. CAE Inc., to comply with the Rules and did not breach procedural fairness.

What is the Federal Court of Appeal’s standard of review for discretionary orders of the Tax Court Canada?

Discretionary orders of the Tax Court, such as an order made under its implied jurisdiction or general procedural rules, are reviewed on the appellate standards set out in Housen v. Nikolaisen, 2002 SCC 33, as most recently confirmed for discretionary orders like this one in Canada v. Preston, 2023 FCA 178. This means the Federal Court of Appeal will only intervene where the Tax Court made an error of law, or a palpable and overriding error on a question of fact or of mixed fact and law.

Where matters are not provided for in the Tax Court Rules, how does the court proceed?

Rule 4(2) of the Tax Court of Canada Rules (General Procedure) provides that where a matter is not addressed in the Rules, the applicable practice is determined by the Court itself, either through a motion for directions or, if no such motion is brought, after the fact. This gives the Tax Court flexibility to manage procedural gaps as they arise.

What are the three conditions necessary for the issuance of confidentiality orders?

Under Sierra Club of Canada v. Canada (Minister of Finance), 2002 SCC 41, as reinforced in Sherman Estate v. Donovan, 2021 SCC 25, a party seeking a confidentiality order must show that court openness poses a serious risk to an important public interest, that the order is necessary because reasonable alternative measures would not prevent that risk, and that the benefits of the order outweigh its negative effects as a matter of proportionality.

What is the implied undertaking rule that applies at the discovery stage of a TCC trial?

As described in Juman v. Doucette, 2008 SCC 8, the implied undertaking rule provides that documentary and oral information obtained during discovery cannot be used by the other party for any purpose outside of that specific litigation, unless the scope of the undertaking is varied by court order or a situation of immediate and serious danger arises.

Does the implied undertaking rule prevent third parties from requesting a document ultimately filed in court?

No. The implied undertaking rule does not stop a third party from requesting access to a document once that document is actually filed with the court. This gap is part of why the Tax Court found that additional, interim confidentiality protection was warranted for CAE’s sensitive records.

What is the test for protective orders?

As set out in Canadian National Railway v. BNSF Railway Company, 2020 FCA 45, a party seeking a protective order must show that the information has always been treated as confidential, that the information is genuinely of a confidential nature, and that the party’s proprietary, commercial, or scientific interests could reasonably be harmed by its disclosure.

Does it amount to an error of law when a court conflates a protective order with a confidentiality order?

Not automatically. In this case of Canada v. CAE Inc., the Federal Court of Appeal acknowledged that the Tax Court’s reasons blurred the distinction between the two concepts, but held that this lack of clarity did not amount to a reversible error of law, since the practical effect of the order on the open court principle was minimal in the circumstances.

Under what circumstances will the Federal Court of Appeal consolidate separate appeals into a single proceeding?

The Federal Court of Appeal has the authority to consolidate separate appeals into a single proceeding when they involve the same parties and relate to closely connected legal issues arising from the same lower court matters. This process is often used to facilitate a more efficient, expeditious, and less expensive determination of the cases on their merits. For instance, if a lower court issues an order that impacts multiple distinct file numbers, the parties may file separate appeals for each file, which the Court then consolidates to ensure the legal arguments are heard together rather than separately. This is exactly what happened in Canada v. CAE Inc.: the Tax Court’s order covered two separate underlying files, the CRA filed two corresponding appeals to the Federal Court of Appeal, and the Court consolidated them into a single proceeding.

What is the effect of discontinuing the lead appeal on the remaining consolidated appeals?

When a Notice of Discontinuance is filed for a lead appeal, that specific case is closed; however, the other appeals in the consolidated group continue to move forward. In such instances, the Court may shift the focus of the proceedings and any resulting judgments to the next remaining file in the group. For example, if a lead file is withdrawn by the parties, the Court will place its reasons for judgment in the file record of the remaining active appeal to ensure the merits of the dispute are still resolved for the parties involved. In Canada v. CAE Inc., the parties discontinued the lead file, and the Federal Court of Appeal’s reasons for judgment were placed in the record of the remaining consolidated file.

How does the principle in Elbakhiet regarding judicial review of documents differ from the principle in Gaudreau?

The Elbakhiet (Elbakhiet v. Palmer, 2019 ONCA 333) principle requires a judge to personally examine documents before deciding to seal them, ensuring the information isn’t already public and that the secrecy is truly necessary. This typically applies when cases have progressed past discovery to the trial stage. Conversely, the Gaudreau (Gaudreau v. The King, 2023 TCC 115) principle allows a court to issue a confidentiality order without a personal review of the documents if the evidence provided—such as a detailed sworn affidavit—gives the judge enough information to decide fairly. While Elbakhiet emphasizes direct inspection for public records, Gaudreau provides more flexibility during earlier stages, like discovery, where descriptive evidence may suffice.

Can parties agree before a hearing on measures to protect confidential documents while ensuring the other side has full access?

Yes, parties are highly encouraged to cooperate before a court hearing to determine the best methods for safeguarding confidential documents while ensuring the receiving party and its representatives have full access to conduct the case. The Court has noted that such collaboration is preferable to unilateral actions, as it helps the discovery process move smoothly and ensures fairness to both sides. By working together in advance, parties can often resolve privacy concerns and establish security protocols that satisfy their confidentiality needs without necessitating more complex or restrictive court interventions at the hearing stage.

When and how can a party seek a permanent confidentiality order to keep documents sealed indefinitely?

A permanent confidentiality order must be requested by serving and filing a formal motion with the trial judge. This request typically occurs as the case moves toward the hearing on the merits or trial, as interim or temporary confidentiality orders granted during the discovery process usually expire once the trial begins. When considering such a motion, the trial judge is not bound by any previous temporary orders and must perform an independent analysis using the Sherman conditions. This ensures that the need for permanent secrecy is rigorously balanced against the public’s fundamental right to an open and transparent court process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.