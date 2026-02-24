'CRA Register Again' Feature: New Self-Serve Online Access Option For Locked Or Inaccessible 'CRA My Account' Users

Overview: CRA Expands Digital Access for Canadian Taxpayers

The Canada Revenue Agency has introduced a Register Again self-serve online option for existing CRA account users who are unable to access their CRA My Account due to lost credentials or authentication issues. This enhancement is part of the CRA's broader digital modernization strategy and is intended to improve secure online access for Canadian taxpayers, business owners, and professionals who rely on CRA digital services to manage income tax, benefits, and compliance obligations.

The new Register Again process allows eligible individuals to create new CRA My Account credentials without contacting the CRA, provided certain security conditions are met. For taxpayers facing login disruptions—particularly during filing season—this feature represents a meaningful improvement in administrative efficiency and user experience.

Back Story: CRA My Account Access Challenges and Digital Service Improvements

CRA My Account is the primary online portal through which individuals access personal tax information, file returns, review income tax assessments and Notices of Reassessments, manage benefits, and communicate securely with the CRA. Historically, taxpayers who forgot their CRA user ID, password, or security question responses often had no option other than contacting the CRA directly, frequently resulting in delays.

The Register Again option addresses these long-standing access issues by enabling eligible users to re-register for CRA online services, obtain a new credential, and restore access to their CRA My Account independently. This development is especially relevant for taxpayers whose online banking credentials have changed or whose previous sign-in methods are no longer valid.

What Is the CRA Register Again Self-Serve Option?

The CRA Register Again option allows an existing CRA account holder to complete a new registration process and receive a new CRA user ID and password when standard recovery methods are unavailable.

Key Features of the Register Again Process

Enables taxpayers to regain CRA My Account access without calling the CRA

Issues a new CRA credential after successful identity verification

Enhances account security by invalidating prior CRA sign-in credentials

When Register Again is used, all previous CRA user IDs and Sign-In Partner credentials are removed. This includes credentials linked to online banking sign-in partners. However, provincial partner credentials are not removed, which may be relevant for taxpayers using integrated provincial digital identity services.

Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Use the CRA Register Again Option?

A taxpayer may be eligible to use the Register Again self-serve option if any of the following circumstances apply:

The CRA user ID or password has been forgotten

Security question answers cannot be recalled

Online banking credentials used as a Sign-In Partner have changed

The CRA credential was revoked for security reasons

This functionality is particularly useful for individuals who remain compliant but encounter technical barriers to accessing CRA online services.

Security Requirements and Identity Verification

To protect taxpayer information and prevent unauthorized access, the CRA imposes strict security conditions on the Register Again process.

To complete registration, the user must:

Have access to the existing multi-factor authentication (MFA) previously selected for the account

Successfully complete CRA identity verification, which may include document verification or a CRA security code mailed to the address on file

If a taxpayer no longer has access to their MFA method, the Register Again option cannot be completed online, and direct CRA contact is required.

When Register Again Cannot Be Used: CRA Account Locks and Security Holds

The Register Again option cannot be used if the CRA has locked the account for security, fraud prevention, or administrative reasons. In such cases, the CRA requires direct verification before restoring access.

Similarly, if a taxpayer attempts the Register Again process and still cannot access their CRA My Account, CRA support must be contacted. This limitation reinforces the CRA's layered approach to digital security.

Practical Example: Common CRA My Account Access Scenario

Consider an individual taxpayer who previously accessed CRA My Account using online banking credentials. After switching financial institutions, the Sign-In Partner no longer works. The taxpayer cannot recover their account using security questions and does not recall their CRA user ID. Provided they still have access to their existing MFA method, they can use the Register Again option to complete a new CRA registration and regain online access without CRA telephone assistance.

Why This Matters for Canadian Taxpayers and Professionals

From a compliance and risk-management perspective, uninterrupted access to CRA My Account is critical. Filing deadlines, benefit entitlements, tax assessments, and CRA correspondence are increasingly delivered digitally. For business owners, investors, and individuals working with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer, the Register Again option reduces administrative friction while maintaining appropriate security safeguards.

Key Takeaway: A Meaningful Upgrade to CRA Online Services

The CRA's Register Again self-serve option represents a practical and security-conscious improvement to Canada's tax administration framework. By allowing eligible users to independently restore CRA My Account access, the CRA has reduced reliance on call-centre support while enhancing taxpayer autonomy and digital service reliability. Taxpayers experiencing access issues should evaluate whether the Register Again option applies before contacting the CRA directly.

Pro Tax Tips: CRA My Account Access, Digital Security, and Compliance Best Practices

Maintain uninterrupted CRA My Account access

Taxpayers should periodically verify that their CRA My Account credentials, multi-factor authentication settings, and contact information remain current. Proactive credential management reduces the risk of losing access during filing season or while responding to a tax assessment or tax reassessment.

Avoid last-minute CRA access issues during filing season

Many CRA My Account lockouts occur during peak filing periods when login volumes spike. Using the Register Again option in advance can prevent delays in filing income tax returns, reviewing Notices of Assessment, or accessing benefit information.

Understand the security consequences of Register Again

Using the Register Again option permanently removes prior CRA user IDs and Sign-In Partner credentials. Taxpayers should securely record and store their new CRA credentials immediately after registration to avoid repeated access disruptions.

Coordinate CRA access with professional advisors

Business owners, investors, and individuals working with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer or Canadian tax litigation lawyer should ensure CRA My Account access is available when responding to CRA audits, objections, or reassessments, where strict deadlines apply.

Escalate appropriately when Register Again is unavailable

If CRA My Account access is blocked due to a CRA-imposed security lock, self-serve options will not resolve the issue. Direct CRA contact is required, and professional assistance may help expedite resolution.

Frequently Asked Questions: CRA Register Again and My Account Access

What is the CRA Register Again option?

The Register Again option is a CRA self-serve process that allows existing CRA account users to create a new CRA My Account credential when previous sign-in information cannot be recovered.

When should I use Register Again instead of standard recovery tools?

Register Again is intended for situations where password recovery and security question tools are unavailable or unsuccessful, including forgotten credentials, changed banking information, or revoked CRA credentials.

Will my old CRA credentials still work after using Register Again?

No. Once Register Again is completed, all prior CRA user IDs and Sign-In Partner credentials are permanently removed.

Are provincial digital credentials affected by the Register Again process?

No. Provincial partner credentials are not removed as part of the CRA Register Again process.

Do I need multi-factor authentication to use Register Again?

Yes. Access to at least one existing MFA option previously associated with the account is required to complete the process online.

Can I use Register Again if the CRA locked my account?

No. If the CRA has locked the account for security or administrative reasons, Register Again cannot be used and direct CRA contact is required.

