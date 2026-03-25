CRA Trust Reporting Requirements In Canada: T3 Filing Rules, Bare Trust Updates & Tax Audit Risk

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Introduction: CRA Expands Trust Reporting Requirements to Increase Transparency

Canada’s trust reporting framework has undergone significant reform in recent years as part of broader efforts to improve tax transparency and prevent tax avoidance through undisclosed beneficial ownership arrangements.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) now requires many trusts to provide substantially more information when filing a T3 Trust Income Tax and Information Return, including identifying details about trustees, beneficiaries, and settlors. These enhanced reporting obligations form part of a broader international movement toward beneficial ownership transparency.

Recent CRA announcements have clarified the application of these rules, particularly regarding bare trusts, which are commonly used in Canadian real estate transactions, corporate nominee arrangements, and estate planning structures.

For trustees and beneficiaries, understanding these reporting rules is essential to avoid penalties, reduce exposure to a CRA tax audit, and ensure compliance with the Income Tax Act.

Enhanced CRA Trust Reporting Rules: New T3 Filing Requirements for Canadian Trusts

Under the enhanced trust reporting regime, most express trusts resident in Canada must file a T3 Trust Income Tax and Information Return, even if the trust earned no income during the taxation year.

A central component of the updated reporting framework is Schedule 15 – Beneficial Ownership Information of a Trust. This schedule requires disclosure of detailed identifying information about individuals connected with the trust.

Information that must be reported includes:

trustees

beneficiaries

settlors

any person exercising control or influence over trustee decisions

The CRA uses this information to identify beneficial owners of trust property and monitor compliance with Canadian tax obligations. These reporting rules apply to taxation years ending after December 30, 2023, subject to specific exemptions for certain listed trusts.

The objective is to prevent the use of opaque trust structures to conceal ownership or income that should otherwise be reported to the CRA.

CRA Update on Bare Trust Reporting Requirements in Canada

Bare trusts, also known as nominee trusts, have received particular attention under the new reporting regime.

A bare trust typically exists where one person holds legal title to property while another person retains full beneficial ownership and control. These arrangements are common in situations involving:

real estate ownership through nominees

corporate shareholdings held on behalf of beneficial owners

estate administration structures

asset management arrangements for family members

Originally, bare trusts were expected to file T3 returns beginning with the 2023 taxation year. However, the CRA acknowledged that many Canadians were unaware that ordinary ownership structures could qualify as bare trusts.

As a result, the CRA introduced temporary administrative relief.

The CRA has confirmed that:

bare trusts were not required to file T3 returns for the 2023 tax year unless specifically requested

the CRA did not require bare trusts to file for the 2024 taxation year

the CRA does not expect bare trusts to file for the 2025 taxation year

Mandatory reporting for bare trusts is currently expected to begin for taxation years ending on or after December 31, 2026, subject to legislative amendments.

This transitional relief provides taxpayers with additional time to review their ownership structures and determine whether they are operating a bare trust arrangement.

Which Canadian Trusts Must File a T3 Trust Tax Return?

Despite the temporary relief for bare trusts, many trusts remain subject to the enhanced CRA trust reporting rules.

Trusts that commonly require T3 filing include:

family trusts

alter-ego trusts

joint partner trusts

testamentary trusts

trusts holding investment portfolios

trusts holding private company shares

A key compliance risk arises because many trustees incorrectly assume that a trust does not need to file a return if it has no income. Under the enhanced reporting rules, a T3 return may still be required even when no tax is payable.

For example, a trust that simply holds property or investments may still need to file a return and disclose beneficial ownership information.

Exemptions From CRA Trust Reporting Requirements

Certain trusts are exempt from the enhanced reporting rules. These exemptions generally apply to trusts that are already subject to regulatory oversight or that present limited tax-avoidance risk.

Examples include:

registered retirement savings plan trusts

registered retirement income fund trusts

tax-free savings account trusts

certain registered charity trusts

trusts that exist for less than three months in the taxation year

certain small trusts with limited assets

Determining whether a trust qualifies for an exemption requires careful legal and tax analysis. In many situations, taxpayers incorrectly assume their arrangements are exempt when they are not.

CRA Trust Tax Audit Risk: How Enhanced Reporting Increases Compliance Enforcement

The expanded trust reporting rules provide the CRA with significantly more information about the individuals connected to trust property.

This expanded data allows the CRA to conduct more targeted compliance reviews and initiate CRA tax audits involving trust structures.

In particular, enhanced trust reporting allows the CRA to:

cross-reference trust ownership with personal tax filings

identify undisclosed beneficiaries receiving income

detect income splitting or attribution rule violations

identify nominee or bare trust arrangements used in real estate transactions

trace beneficial ownership of private corporations

Where discrepancies arise between trust filings and personal tax returns, the CRA may initiate a tax audit of the trust or the beneficiaries.

In cases involving significant reporting failures, the CRA may impose penalties for failure to file or failure to disclose required beneficial ownership information.

Where the CRA suspects intentional concealment of ownership or income, the matter may escalate from a civil tax audit into a tax evasion investigation. The Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in R v Jarvis established the legal distinction between civil tax audit procedures and criminal tax investigations, making it essential for taxpayers under scrutiny to obtain legal advice before responding to CRA enforcement actions.

Implications for Trustees, Investors, and Canadian Taxpayers

The CRA’s trust reporting reforms significantly change the compliance obligations for trustees and individuals who use trust structures.

Many Canadians unknowingly operate arrangements that qualify as bare trusts or nominee trusts, particularly in real estate transactions or private corporate shareholding arrangements.

Trustees should therefore take proactive steps to review their structures and determine whether they will be subject to reporting once the bare trust deferral period ends.

Professional advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help trustees determine:

whether a trust must file a T3 return

whether beneficial ownership information must be disclosed

whether a structure qualifies for a reporting exemption

how to minimize exposure to a CRA tax audit or tax reassessment

Pro Tax Tips

Trustees and beneficiaries should treat the CRA’s temporary relief for bare trust reporting as a preparation period rather than a permanent exemption. Many Canadians remain unaware that common arrangements such as nominee real estate ownership, joint property structures, or corporate shareholdings held on behalf of another person may qualify as bare trusts under Canadian tax law.

Trustees should review any structure where legal title and beneficial ownership differ and ensure they maintain accurate records identifying trustees, beneficiaries, and settlors. Taking these steps now can significantly reduce the risk of penalties or compliance issues if the trust becomes subject to enhanced reporting requirements once the bare trust rules fully come into force.

If there is any uncertainty about whether a trust must file a T3 return or disclose beneficial ownership information, consulting a top Canadian tax lawyer can help prevent costly mistakes and reduce the likelihood of a CRA tax audit or tax reassessment.

FAQs: CRA Trust Reporting and T3 Filing Requirements

Do all Canadian trusts have to file a T3 return?

No. However, most express trusts resident in Canada must file a T3 return under the enhanced reporting rules, even if the trust has no income.

What is Schedule 15 in a T3 trust return?

Schedule 15 requires disclosure of beneficial ownership information about trustees, beneficiaries, settlors, and individuals exercising control over the trust.

Do bare trusts currently have to file T3 returns?

No. The CRA has provided administrative relief so that bare trusts are generally not required to file T3 returns for the 2023, 2024, or 2025 taxation years unless the CRA specifically requests a filing.

When will bare trusts have to start reporting?

Current guidance indicates that mandatory reporting may begin for taxation years ending after December 31, 2026, subject to legislative changes.

Key Takeaways

Canada’s enhanced trust reporting rules significantly expand transparency requirements for trusts and their beneficial owners. While the CRA has temporarily deferred filing obligations for bare trusts, most express trusts must continue filing T3 returns with detailed ownership disclosures. Trustees and taxpayers should use the transition period before 2026 to review trust arrangements, ensure compliance, and minimize the risk of CRA enforcement actions.