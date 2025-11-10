Canada's Budget Modernization Will Cause Headaches For Tax Pros

Ian Caines, Sabina Han and Michael Kandev have written an article for Bloomberg Tax on the implications of the new federal budget process for Canadian tax professionals

Davies partners weigh in on new process

Ian Caines, Sabina Han and Michael Kandev have written an article for Bloomberg Tax on the implications of the new federal budget process for Canadian tax professionals. Among other things, moving the budget date risks creating operational headaches for the tax community, finalized legislation likely won't be available for year-end compliance decisions and the budget would hit during the busiest times for tax professionals.

Read the full article on the Bloomberg Tax website.

