Breaking The Ice: Seven7's Strategic Bet On CCM And The Future Of Hockey Gear

On June 18, 2025, Seven7, an investment firm co-founded in 2016 by current Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, announced a strategic partnership with Norwegian private equity fund Altor to acquire a minority stake in hockey equipment giant CCM. While the financial details of Seven7's investment have not yet been disclosed, Altor previously acquired a majority stake in CCM in October 2024 through a deal valued at US$420 million. Prior to Altor's investment, CCM was owned by Canadian private equity firm Birch Hill Equity Partners, which purchased the brand from Adidas in 2017 for US$110 million.

Seven7 was founded with the goal of supporting early-stage companies in the sports, media and entertainment space. Its portfolio includes investments in LiveBarn, a streaming platform for amateur and youth sports; EZ Ice, a provider of customizable backyard ice rinks; Sauce Hockey, a hockey lifestyle apparel brand; and a USHL franchise. Seven7 is known for backing companies with passionate communities and long-term growth potential.

CCM, established in 1899, is a leader in the hockey equipment industry. It headlines seven of the eight gear categories used by NHL players and ranks second in skate usage across the league. The brand is endorsed by a long list of hockey stars, including Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Sarah Nurse, and supplies gear to the PWHL, AHL and numerous NCAA programs. According to Seven7's press release, this investment marks a bold new chapter for CCM, focused on international expansion, digital transformation, product innovation and deeper engagement with fans and players.

Seven7's recent investment reflects a broader trend of private equity firms investing in the sports industry – a development we've explored in recent blog posts, including Private Equity Meets Sports: How TPG Sports is Reshaping the Industry and and The Financial Transformation of College Sports: Is Private Equity the Future? These articles examine how asset management giants and private equity firms are reshaping sports, from launching dedicated investment platforms to exploring new models for investing in collegiate sports. The growing appetite for sports-related assets signals a shift in how the industry is funded, scaled and monetized.

CCM's rich legacy and global momentum combined with Seven7's track record for backing growing sports brands seems to position this partnership for long-term success. It also underscores private equity's expanding role in fuelling a new era of strategic growth and long-term value creation in sports.

As private equity becomes increasingly active in sports, legal advisors play a critical role in navigating deal structures, IP considerations, athlete partnerships and regulatory complexities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.