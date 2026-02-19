Trump Ordered It…But Was Maduro's Arrest Legal? (Podcast)

Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele unpack the shocking U.S. operation that saw the arrest of Venezuela's controversial leader…without war, without permission, and without apology.

Did Trump just rewrite the rules of international law by capturing Nicolás Maduro?

Gavin Tighe and Stephen Thiele unpack the shocking U.S. operation that saw the arrest of Venezuela's controversial leader…without war, without permission, and without apology.

Was it a bold act of justice or a dangerous display of unchecked power?

Gavin and Stephen break down the legal, political, and historical implications of this high-stakes move, comparing it to past extractions like Noriega and Eichmann, while exploring the murky space between law and enforcement.

This conversation challenges everything you thought you knew about sovereign immunity, presidential power, and what it really means to be “above the law.”



Listen For

:12 Can a superpower legally seize a foreign head of state?

2:54 Does international law mean anything without enforcement?

6:13 Has the US done this before and does precedent justify it?

9:14 Can a president claim sovereign immunity after indictment?

26:34 Is American military power a dangerous precedent for the world?

