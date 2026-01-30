Governance Insights: 10 Legal Updates GCs, Boards And Investors Need To Know

The latest edition of Davies' Governance Insights is now available. In this issue, we review 10 developments that general counsel and directors of Canadian public companies, and their investors...

Davies is a law firm focused on high-stakes matters. Committed to achieving superior outcomes for our clients, we are consistently at the heart of their most complex deals and cases. With offices in Toronto, Montréal and New York, our capabilities extend seamlessly to every continent. Visit us at www.dwpv.com.

Article Insights

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg are most popular: within Technology topic(s)

in Canada

with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations and Healthcare industries

The latest edition of Davies' Governance Insights is now available. In this issue, we review 10 developments that general counsel and directors of Canadian public companies, and their investors, should know for 2026 and beyond.

These developments include the commercial impact of new and evolving federal objectives, the use of AI technology in the boardroom, the Supreme Court of Canada's recent decision on the meaning of “material change” under Canadian securities laws, the status of “greenwashing” laws and climate-related disclosure rules in Canada and the enduring presence of activists in the Canadian marketplace.

Read the Full Guide

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.