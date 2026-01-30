ARTICLE
30 January 2026

Governance Insights: 10 Legal Updates GCs, Boards And Investors Need To Know

DW
Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg

Contributor

Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg logo
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Aaron J. Atkinson,Brett Seifred,Elisa Kearney
+2 Authors
The latest edition of Davies' Governance Insights is now available. In this issue, we review 10 developments that general counsel and directors of Canadian public companies, and their investors, should know for 2026 and beyond.

These developments include the commercial impact of new and evolving federal objectives, the use of AI technology in the boardroom, the Supreme Court of Canada's recent decision on the meaning of “material change” under Canadian securities laws, the status of “greenwashing” laws and climate-related disclosure rules in Canada and the enduring presence of activists in the Canadian marketplace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Aaron J. Atkinson
Brett Seifred
Marc Pontone
Elisa Kearney
Sarah Powell
