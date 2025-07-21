Blakes UpRound™: July 2025

In this Edition

What founders and startups need to know about employment law to protect their interests as a company matures.

New regulations for Ontario employers, new guidelines on the national security review of investments, enhanced capital-raising flexibility for Canadian public companies, tariffs, and other need-to-know topics.

If last year was any indicator, there is hope that we will see a jump in market activity in the second half of 2025.

Market Insights

Employment Law Considerations for Founders in Emerging Companies — Founders of early-stage companies contribute time and effort well before any formal corporate structure is in place. As a startup matures, it becomes increasingly important to formalize the relationship between the founder and the company, particularly because the founder can occupy multiple legal roles such as shareholder, director, officer and employee. Each role carries distinct rights and obligations, and it's important to understand their nuances.

Read more in our new Blakes Bulletin: Employment Law Considerations for Founders in Emerging Companies.

Legal Update

Founders and investors may find the following insights from our Blakes colleagues helpful and instructive:

Deal Monitor

Data sourced from PitchBook.

So far in 2025, early-stage and late-stage deals represent nearly all of the total deal value, comprising 49% and 47%, respectively. Growth equity deals saw the largest share of deal value for 2024, comprising 38% of total deals.

IT investments continue to be the most active industry, comprising half of the top 20 deals and 40% of total deals. Healthcare investments, which were slow in the first half of 2024 but doubled in value to end the year, have continued their momentum in 2025, comprising 22% of total deals. Other active industries include Commercial Products & Services, Materials and Resources, and Energy, making up a combined 34% of total deals.

Among the largest transactions to date was Toronto-based Tailscale's US$160-million Series C venture funding led by Accel, with participation from Heavybit, Uncork Capital, CRV, Insight Partners, George Kurtz, and Anthony Casalena, putting the company's pre-money valuation at US$1.29-billion. The funds were used to expand the company's global operations and grow its engineering, product and sales teams.

Other notable transactions so far in 2025 include Aspect Biosystems' US$115-million Series B funding led by Dimension; Destiny Copper's US$80-million Series A funding led by The BMI Group; and Moonvalley's US$70-million seed funding led by General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures.



