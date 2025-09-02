Guardian Capital Group Limited To Be Taken Private By Desjardins In $1.67 Billion Transaction

On August 28, 2025, Guardian Capital Group Limited ("Guardian") announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., an affiliate of Desjardins Group, to be taken private in a transaction valuing Guardian's equity at approximately $1.67 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders will receive $68.00 per share, representing a premium of 66 per cent to the last closing price of Guardian's Class A shares and 48 per cent to the last closing price of its Common shares.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.