Franchising M&A – Navigating M&A In Franchising And What Makes It Unique (Podcast)

In part two of our Franchising M&A series, host Danny Wakeling, Partner and National Co-Lead of the M&A Group is joined by Helen Fotinos...

In part two of our Franchising M&A series, host Danny Wakeling, Partner and National Co-Lead of the M&A Group is joined by Helen Fotinos, a Partner in Dentons' Toronto Corporate Group; Global Head, Franchising and Distribution; and National Lead of our Retail Group to explore the challenges and opportunities of buying or selling a franchise system. They explore due diligence, integration, and the unique dynamics that set franchise deals apart—and uncover the latest trends driving investor appetite. self CPD/CLE Accreditation This program is eligible for 45 substantive minutes with the Law Society of Ontario.

This program is eligible for 45 substantive minutes with the Law Society of British Columbia.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.