New Year, New Rules: Navigating Ontario's Working For Workers Seven Act

Ontario employers are entering a period of legislative change. With the Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025 (Bill 30) now in force and the remaining reforms under Bill 190 set to take effect on January 1, 2026, organizations should take the time to review their hiring, employment, and health and safety practices to ensure compliance.

These updates reflect the province's continued emphasis on transparent hiring, enhanced worker protections and a more modern enforcement approach. The following is an overview of the key developments and their implications for employers.

New expectations for hiring and job postings

Employers with at least twenty-five (25) employees will soon be challenged with expanded obligations when publicly advertising roles. Job postings will need to include either an expected wage or a wage range, subject to limits on how broad that range may be. Since the Employment Standards Act defines "wages" broadly—capturing salaries, commissions, and non-discretionary bonuses—employers may need to review existing templates and compensation structures.

These obligations apply only to postings shared with the general public. Internal postings, broad recruitment campaigns without specific positions, and roles outside Ontario are not covered.

The province has also prohibited the use of "Canadian experience" as a requirement in public advertisements. Employers may still specify that knowledge of Canadian laws or other jurisdiction-specific expertise is necessary where appropriate. However, hiring language and screening practices should be reviewed to remove prohibited wording.

Employers will additionally be required to inform candidates of the outcome of the hiring process within forty-five (45) days of the final interview and retain certain hiring records for three (3) years. At present, the prescribed record is limited to the final hiring decision.

New transparency rules also apply to the use of artificial intelligence in recruitment. If AI is used to screen, assess, or select applicants, that must be clearly disclosed in the posting. Employers relying on third-party platforms should confirm whether and how AI is incorporated.

Additionally, operators of public job-posting platforms must introduce an accessible way for users to report fraudulent postings and must maintain and display an anti-fraud policy. Employers posting solely on their own websites are not subject to these platform requirements.

Changes to terminations and layoffs

Bill 30 broadens protections for employees affected by mass terminations, allowing for a brief period of unpaid leave to look for new work unless termination pay replaces most of the statutory notice.

For non-unionized employees, temporary layoff rules have been expanded. Longer layoffs may be allowed where specific conditions are met, including a written agreement approved by the Director of Employment Standards. Employers must retain these agreements for three years after they expire.

A new OHSA enforcement model

A major shift in health and safety enforcement is underway with the introduction of administrative monetary penalties under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Inspectors will be able to issue penalty notices directly, and payment will bar prosecution for the same contravention. This change signals more immediate and routine enforcement activity.

The legislation also provides for possible WSIB reimbursement for certain defibrillator installations and formally recognizes accredited health and safety management systems approved by the Chief Prevention Officer.

Beginning in the New Year, employers must document and post the two most recent washroom cleanings or make this information accessible electronically. Constructors must maintain six months of washroom servicing records on construction sites.

Enhanced WSIA penalties

Bill 30 strengthens compliance consequences under the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, including administrative penalties for inaccurate wage records, false statements, or failure to produce documentation. Offences and restitution orders may be issued for unpaid premiums, and fines for multiple offences can reach significant levels. Aggravating factors such as prior convictions or patterns of non-compliance may increase the penalties imposed.

Preparing for the year ahead

These legislative changes will require employers to update hiring practices, strengthen record-keeping, and prepare for a more assertive health and safety enforcement environment. With January 1, 2026, approaching quickly, now is an ideal time to review policies and ensure HR and supervisory teams understand these new obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.