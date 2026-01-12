ARTICLE
12 January 2026

Crowe Master Series: Troika Group (Video)

Canada Real Estate and Construction
Building Belonging, Creating Community

Hear from Renee Merrifield, CEO & Founder of Troika Group, as she shares how this bold, innovative Canadian company is building sustainable communities.

When Renee Merrifield created Troika in the late 1990s, she knew relationships would always be at the heart of everything it touched. Brad Klassen joined seven years later, and Troika continued to grow and thrive.

By focusing on exceeding expectations, adding value to every project and creating opportunities for others, what started as a cutting-edge idea is now a true success story. Troika has expanded throughout Western Canada, passionately building sustainable communities one home at a time.

Three key ingredients to achieve smart growth.

A bold decision that created lasting value.

What makes Troika different.

The greatest challenge the industry is facing.

An interesting trend of the housing industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

