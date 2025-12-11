Bill 17 Proposed Building Code Amendments: Occupancy Permits For Residential Developments With Deferred Development Charges

Bill 17 amended the Development Charges Act, 1997 (the "DCA") to allow development charges for residential developments to be deferred to either the issuance of an occupancy permit or the first occupancy of the building, whichever is earlier.

We have been leading advocates in the areas of land development law and civil litigation for clients throughout the Province of Ontario for more than 20 years since being founded by Jeff Davies and Bob Howe. We act for a full spectrum of clients, from small entrepreneurs and public agencies to pension funds and some of the largest private sector land developers and financial services companies in the country.

Practicing exclusively in the areas of land development law and civil litigation, we believe that resolving legal issues requires a close working relationship with clients and a responsive and common sense approach to finding solutions. To accomplish this, we work collaboratively, utilizing our individual and collective strengths for the benefit of each client.

Bill 17 amended the Development Charges Act, 1997 (the "DCA") to allow development charges for residential developments to be deferred to either the issuance of an occupancy permit or the first occupancy of the building, whichever is earlier. These amendments have not yet been proclaimed into force.

On October 3, 2025, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing ("MMAH") posted a regulatory proposal to the Ontario Regulatory Registry proposing amendments to O. Reg. 163/24, the Building Code, to operate alongside these changes, providing assurance that development charges will be collected after deferral.

The proposal would impose a requirement for an occupancy permit for non-rental residential buildings, including stacked townhouses, where a builder elects to defer development charges under s. 26.1(3.1) of the DCA. This would include buildings that have been completed but are not yet occupied and may not presently require an occupancy permit. Further, it is proposed that the chief building official's authority would be expanded to withhold issuance of an occupancy permit until the development charges have been paid in full.

The changes are not proposed to buildings which are not subject to a development charge deferral, to rental or institutional buildings which have development charge deferrals or where a late payment agreement under s.37 of the DCA is in place.

MMAH is seeking feedback on the practical considerations of withholding occupancy permits, the treatment of phased or partial occupancy, whether there is support for extending the time for municipalities to complete a prescribed inspection to permit occupancy, and any consequential improvements to occupancy-related provisions or other supports. The regulatory proposal is open for comment until October 17, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.