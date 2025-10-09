Progress On The Grenfell Inquiry Phase 2 Recommendations: Key Updates For The Construction Industry

Jessica Tresham’s articles from Gowling WLG are most popular:

The Grenfell Inquiry Phase 2 Report (the Inquiry Report), published in September 2024, made 58 recommendations for further building safety reform with wide-ranging and significant implications for the construction industry.

The UK Government accepted all of the Inquiry's findings and committed to taking action to implement all of the recommendations made.

It has now published its second report on progress in implementing these recommendations, which are grouped into four themes:

Construction industry : 28 recommendations

: 28 recommendations Fire and rescue services : 13 recommendations

: 13 recommendations Response and recovery : 14 recommendations

: 14 recommendations Vulnerable people: 3 recommendations

What are the key recommendations for construction and fire safety regulations?

The Government reports that of the 61 recommendations made, three have been completed whilst the remaining 58 are in progress.

Some of the key updates include:

Construction industry

Following changes to the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) announced in June, including the creation of a new "Fast Track Process" and additional investment and recruitment, the Government is working towards establishing a single construction regulator and plans to publish a prospectus detailing its proposal for the single regulator later this year.

Thouria Istephan has been appointed as interim Chief Construction Adviser for a 12-month period, with a permanent appointment expected in 2026. The Chief Construction Advisor's role is to monitor the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) building regulations work, advise the Secretary of State on request, and proactively highlight any significant regulatory or construction industry issues requiring government attention.

The BSR appointed an expert panel in July 2025 to conduct a fundamental review of Building Regulations guidance (i.e. Approved Documents, BS 9414 and other existing practices under review), with interim findings expected in spring 2026 and a final report in summer 2026.

appointed an expert panel in July 2025 to conduct a fundamental review of Building Regulations guidance (i.e. Approved Documents, BS 9414 and other existing practices under review), with interim findings expected in spring 2026 and a final report in summer 2026. On construction products reform, the Government consultation closed in May 2025. The Government has now committed to publishing a white paper setting out its response before spring 2026, including policy on test data, the construction library, and oversight of conformity assessment.

The Fire Engineers Advisory Panel which was established in April 2025 is drafting a statement on what should be expected of a competent fire engineer in line with one of the Inquiry Report's recommendation: this statement is considered to be a prerequisite to the proposal for a regulatory system for fire engineers. Further plans outlining the next steps regarding the recommendations for fire engineers - including the proposal that the profession be regulated by an independent body, will be published by the end of this year.

The Government also committed to legislate regarding a system of mandatory accreditation to certify the competence of fire risk assessors. A new British Standard setting out a framework for competence of individual fire risk assessors was published on 15 August 2025, and further delivery plans and key milestones to complete this recommendation will be set out by the end of this year.

The report confirms that the BSR will publish its review of the definition of 'higher-risk' buildings this year, along with plans for ongoing reassessment.

will publish its review of the definition of 'higher-risk' buildings this year, along with plans for ongoing reassessment. On gas safety, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) agreed a preferred option for implementing Recommendation 28 (inspection of gas pipeline isolation valves) in April 2025 and has developed a delivery plan to ensure valves are accessible and inspection processes are robust. The delivery plan was considered by HSE 's Operations and Regulation Committee in September 2025, with targeted stakeholder engagement to follow subject to approval.

Fire and rescue services

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) has developed an action plan to address recommendations, including a review of regulations and the establishment of an Organisational Learning Library.

Response and recovery

The UK Government Resilience Action Plan was published in July 2025, focusing on building national resilience and addressing the disproportionate impact of emergencies on society. Assessing and planning for people who are vulnerable in different types of emergencies is core to the action plan. A public consultation took place to gather information on how best to improve engagement between emergency responders and the faith sector; the information gathered is now under review.

Vulnerable people and Phase 1 recommendations

Primary legislation has now been passed (in the form of The Fire Safety (Residential Evacuation Plans) (England) Regulations 2025) (the RPEEPs Regulations) to mandate Residential Personal Emergency Evacuation Plans (PEEPs) in high-rise and higher-risk residential buildings. This completes two Phase 1 recommendations.

For more on Residential PEEPs , read our guide for mental health charities and care providers.

For more on Residential , read our guide for mental health charities and care providers. Residents with disabilities or impairments will have a "person-centred fire risk assessment" to identify equipment and adjustments to aid their fire safety and evacuation. They will also have a 'Residential PEEPs statement', recording what they should do in a fire. Fire and rescue services will also receive information on vulnerable residents in case they need to support their evacuation.

statement', recording what they should do in a fire. Fire and rescue services will also receive information on vulnerable residents in case they need to support their evacuation. The Government has committed funding this year to support social housing providers to deliver Residential PEEPs for their renters. Future years' funding will be subject to confirmation through the Spending Review and business planning processes.

for their renters. Future years' funding will be subject to confirmation through the Spending Review and business planning processes. Draft guidance on Residential PEEPs has been circulated to disability advocacy groups and other stakeholders for comment in advance of publishing the final guidance in autumn 2025.

has been circulated to disability advocacy groups and other stakeholders for comment in advance of publishing the final guidance in autumn 2025. The Government is considering options for further primary legislation to complete the final Inquiry recommendations relating to vulnerable people "as soon as parliamentary time allows".

Key takeaways for UK building safety reform

With 58 of 61 recommendations still in progress, expect substantial regulatory changes over the next four years. Key near-term milestones include

The single construction regulator prospectus (late 2025);

Approved Document B consultation (end 2025); and

Construction products white paper (before spring 2026).

Businesses should monitor quarterly progress reports to stay ahead of evolving requirements, particularly around fire safety, vulnerable resident protections, and professional competence standards.

Practical next steps for building owners/managers

Implement Residential PEEPs under the new RPEEPS Regulations, accessing available funding and guidance. Review fire safety strategies ahead of the Approved Document B consultation (end 2025) and guidance review (spring 2026). Verify gas pipeline isolation valve accessibility and engage with network operators before new HSE requirements are introduced.

