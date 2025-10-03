Amendments To The Real Estate Development Marketing Regulation: New CSAIR Filing Obligations For Assignments

The Government of British Columbia has amended the Real Estate Development Marketing Regulation to clarify and refine developers' obligations in filing assignment information and correcting errors or emissions in the Condo and Strata Assignment Integrity Register ("CSAIR").

Effective September 30, 2025:

1. New Filing Deadlines: a) If a developer becomes aware that assignment information was not filed as required, the prescribed date for filing the missing information is within 15 days from the date the developer becomes aware. b) If a developer identifies an error or omission in previously filed assignment information or reports, the prescribed date for filing a correction is within 30 days from the date the developer becomes aware. 2. Expanded Reporting Obligations: Developers must file missing assignment information and corrections in accordance with the updated regulation, and certify the accuracy of the changes to the best of their knowledge and after reasonable inquiry.

Correspondingly, CSAIR in a developer's B.C. Land Title and Survey Authority (LTSA) account will also include new features to enable developers to:

correct mistakes in previously filed assignments. Filing a Corrected Assignment Report is expected to be offered free of charge; and

file missed assignments in a previously closed reporting period. The normal assignment fee for each missed assignment is expected to still apply.

For further details and guidance can be found in the following resources:

