From Bids To Bricks Part 3 (Video)

Join Aon and Gowling WLG for the third session in our four-part From Bids to Bricks: Legal and Insurance Essentials series, designed to help construction and infrastructure stakeholders navigate today's complex project landscape.

In addition to providing a practical overview of Ontario's construction lien framework and unpacking the impact of the pending Construction Act amendments, this on-demand session will feature a first-of-its-kind deep dive into professional liability coverage for major projects, including how progressive delivery models are influencing markets, premiums, and contract terms.

Whether you are an owner, contractor, insurer or advisor, this session will provide the insights needed to structure your projects for success and ensure you are protected from the ground up.

This program is eligible for up to 1.25 hours of substantive CPD credits with the LSO, the LSBC and the Barreau du Québec.

