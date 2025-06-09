Spring Forward: Ontario's Push For Development

The province of Ontario has maintained its spring tradition of introducing measures to support its Housing Supply Action Plan, passing two omnibus bills, filing regulations, and continuing to consult on additional measures to support speedier construction of infrastructure and homes. While we wait and see if these measures are enough, read our report on the highlights of the recent changes and future direction below.
Introduction
Introduced less than a month ago, the Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025 (Bill 17) received Royal Assent June 5, 2025.
The legislative amendments are intended to support economic and community growth, keep workers on the job, accelerate provincial infrastructure including transit, and simplify and standardize municipal development approval processes and charges. The latest of numerous enactments to facilitate the Province's Housing Supply Action Plan and encourage development, Bill 17 seemingly takes a more cautious approach, with many of the details left to future regulation.
The Bill amends 8 statutes: the Building Code Act, 1992 (BC Act), Building Transit Faster Act, 2020, City of Toronto Act, 2006, Development Charges Act, 1997 (DC Act), Metrolinx Act, 2006, Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011, Planning Act, and Transit-oriented Communities Act, 2020.
While Bill 17 is the central piece of the province's spring building update, Ontario has taken a number of other steps to support its development agenda this spring. This includes Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, 2025, which also received Royal Assent on June 5, 2025, and regulations to streamline permits related to development site dewatering and establish inclusionary zoning maximums.
Highlights of Ontario's Spring Development Legislative Update
|Key Changes
|The Details
|Implementation
|Development application process standardization through
Bill 17
Amendments to Planning Act and City of Toronto Act, 2006 to introduce provincial oversight and standardization into complete application requirements for development applications
|
|Amendments are in effect June 5, 2025 (Royal Assent), but
transitioned to apply to any official plan amendment adopted on or
after May 12, 2025
The requirement for written approval is temporary, with the Bill pre-emptively providing for the repeal of this provision, to come into force a day to be proclaimed
|
|Amendments are in effect June 5, 2025 (Royal Assent), subject
to regulations yet to come
The province's proposed regulation (see here) would prohibit sun/shadow, wind, urban design, and lighting information and material from being required as part of a complete application
|
|Amendments are in effect June 5, 2025 (Royal Assent), subject to regulations yet to come
|Support for public schools in Bill 17
Public school uses are now permitted as of right in serviced areas where residential uses are permitted and portables are now exempt from site plan control on school sites regardless of the age of the school site
|
|Amendments are in effect June 5, 2025 (Royal Assent)
|Elimination of minor variance applications for prescribed zoning provisions through Bill 17
|
|Amendments are in effect June 5, 2025 (Royal Assent), but made
operative by regulations yet to come
The province's proposed regulation (see here) sets this variance as 10%
|Expansion of MZO powers regarding conditions and agreements through Bill 17
|
|Amendments are in effect June 5, 2025 (Royal Assent)
|Bill 17's Development Charge Act, 1997 (DC Act) changes to streamline and reduce costs of residential development
|
|TBD; amendments are in effect on a day to be named by the Lieutenant Governor in Council
|
|Amendments are in effect June 5, 2025 (Royal Assent)
|Bill 17's streamlining of process under the Building Code Act, 1992 to support innovation and avoid duplication
|
|Amendments are in effect July 1, 2025
|Bill 17's clarification of scope of municipal building construction by-laws
|
As the BC Act and Building Code already supersede municipal by-laws, the potential impact or relevance of this "clarification" is unknown. Municipal authority to pass by-laws relating to the protection or conservation of the environment remain.
|Amendments are in effect June 5, 2025 (Royal Assent)
|Bill 17 expands ministerial and provincial agency powers in support of advancing transit projects and TOCs
|
|Amendments are in effect June 5, 2025 (Royal Assent)
As of May 8, 2025 through Order in Council 589/2025 (see here), the Minister of Infrastructure has been given the authority to issue MZO's under section 47 of the Planning Act in respect of transit-oriented community land designated under the Transit-Oriented Communities Act, 2020
|"Unleashing" the economy through Bill 5's reduction of regulations for infrastructure, mining, and other economic projects
|
|Bill 5 received Royal Asset June 5, 2025
Implementation of the new Special Economic Zones Act, 2025 is TBD, subject to regulations yet to come
The province has stated it will first utilize this Act to advance mining and critical minerals in the Ring of Fire
|Red tape reduction through construction site and foundation drain dewatering regulatory changes
|
|Amending Regulations under the EPA (see here) and OWRA (see here) were filed May 22, 2025 and come into force on July 1, 2025
|Inclusionary zoning maximums prescribed to standardize and implement statutory requirements to provide affordable housing units
|
|Amending Regulation under the Planning Act filed and
in effect May 12, 2025 (see here)
The Province has indicated the definitions of "affordable residential unit" in the DC Act and "affordable" Provincial Planning Statement 2024 can be used (see here)
Next Steps
The province's May 12, 2025 technical briefing (see here) released with Bill 17 identifies further initiatives undergoing consultation. These include:
- use of a public utility model for water and wastewater infrastructure
- streamlining small scale infrastructure consents, e.g., community water and sewage systems and off-grid water treatment facilities
- updates to growth planning methodology guidance
- potential changes to simplify and standardize official plans, including consideration of expanding permitted uses
- amendments to the DC Act to standardize DC background studies
We will continue to monitor the implementation of these measures and whether this enhanced transit framework and proposed fixes to development pinch points help boost development. With Ontario actively consulting on other proposals, we expect more changes and will continue to advise on these changes as they come forward. More to come...
