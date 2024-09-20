Natalia Iamundo spoke on ESG in PropTech and its Impacts on Commercial Real Estate at The Law Society of Ontario's recent event, The Eight-Minute Environmental Lawyer 2024.

Natalia highlighted the critical role of proptech in decarbonizing the real estate sector, which is responsible for 40 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. She emphasized that digitalization and emerging technologies—such as smart buildings and construction technology—are driving a shift toward greener, healthier spaces. Natalia also discussed the acceleration of proptech in Canada, driven by regulatory changes, rising construction costs, and the increasing focus on sustainability by investors and asset managers.

Co-lead of Bennett Jones' Proptech specialty group, Natalia is a sought-after speaker and publisher on the impact of technological innovations on the real estate sector.

