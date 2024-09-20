ARTICLE
20 September 2024

ESG In PropTech And Its Impacts On Commercial Real Estate

BJ
Bennett Jones LLP

Contributor

Bennett Jones LLP logo
Bennett Jones is one of Canada's premier business law firms and home to 500 lawyers and business advisors. With deep experience in complex transactions and litigation matters, the firm is well equipped to advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Natalia Iamundo spoke on ESG in PropTech and its Impacts on Commercial Real Estate at The Law Society of Ontario's recent event, The Eight-Minute Environmental Lawyer 2024. Natalia highlighted the critical...
Canada Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Natalia E. Iamundo
Authors

Natalia Iamundo spoke on ESG in PropTech and its Impacts on Commercial Real Estate at The Law Society of Ontario's recent event, The Eight-Minute Environmental Lawyer 2024.

Natalia highlighted the critical role of proptech in decarbonizing the real estate sector, which is responsible for 40 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. She emphasized that digitalization and emerging technologies—such as smart buildings and construction technology—are driving a shift toward greener, healthier spaces. Natalia also discussed the acceleration of proptech in Canada, driven by regulatory changes, rising construction costs, and the increasing focus on sustainability by investors and asset managers.

Co-lead of Bennett Jones' Proptech specialty group, Natalia is a sought-after speaker and publisher on the impact of technological innovations on the real estate sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Natalia E. Iamundo
Natalia E. Iamundo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More