Lights, Camera Infractions: A Review Of Ontario’s Automatic Enforcement System Offence Regime, The Risks To Commercial Vehicle Carriers And How Operators Can Protect Themselves

For commercial vehicle carriers in Canada and the USA, day-to-day operations are more challenging than ever. While the industry adapts to the macroeconomic headwinds which have manifested over the past 18 months, carriers with operations across state, provincial and federal borders must continue to monitor and comply with several complex, evolving regulatory frameworks.

Among the greatest challenges for Canadian carriers is managing their safety fitness certificate and safety record, which are administered by the province in which their vehicles are plated. The province monitors the carrier’s on-the-road performance in all Canadian jurisdictions in which they operate.

In Ontario, carrier safety profiles and ratings are administered by its Ministry of Transportation (the “MTO”) under the Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration (“CVOR”) program. These profiles and ratings are significantly impacted by convictions under Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act1 (the “HTA”), and certain other safety-related statutes and regulations.

The HTA allows prosecutors to prove certain offences through the use of evidence obtained from automatic enforcement systems (“AES”), such as red light cameras (“AES Offences”). An AES uses a combination of cameras, sensors and software to automatically create and store records of an offence, which can be used to prove an AES Offence once certified by an officer. Since AES programs do not capture or store photos or other information on drivers, AES Offences are issued to the registered owner of the vehicle involved with a recorded offence.

Due to the unique character of their evidentiary basis for conversion, AES Offences are incredibly difficult to defend, and equally difficult to resolve. In addition, AES Offences carry among the most severe CVOR penalties imposed by the MTO.

Recently, AES Offences have come under scrutiny by Ontario’s government. This scrutiny has resulted in Ontario prohibiting the use of AES programs to convict for speeding offences (described in more detail below). However - AES Offences for other driver misconduct remain a significant regulatory risk for any trucking company that travels on Ontario roads. Ontario’s recent change in AES Offence policy provides an opportunity to survey AES Offences, their potential harm to a carrier’s regulatory standing, and how carriers can implement practices to manage their risk.

Regulating Carrier Safety In Canada

To appreciate the significance of AES Offences, a summary of the carrier safety record regime in Canada and Ontario will be helpful.

Canada’s regime for monitoring and assessing the safety record of commercial vehicle operators is administered provincially, and is based on Canada’s National Safety Code2 (the “NSC”). The NSC imposes nationwide minimum standards for several aspects of commercial vehicle operation and maintenance, including a harmonized minimum requirements for maintaining and assessing carrier safety standards and performance.

Carrier Profiles

Provincial authorities are required to maintain a carrier profile for all of its resident carriers. The NSC requires the following data to be included in a carrier profile:

all reportable accidents; the results of commercial vehicle inspections; convictions against the motor carrier and its drivers resulting from violations of applicable highway safety laws and regulations and the Criminal Code provisions relating to the operation of vehicles; hours-of-service convictions against the motor carrier and its drivers; commercial vehicle maintenance convictions against the motor carrier and its drivers; commercial vehicle load security convictions against the motor carrier and its drivers; motor carrier convictions against the motor carrier and its drivers under the federal Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act3 and Regulations, and other similar provincial or territorial legislation regulating these substances; commercial vehicle weight and dimension convictions against the motor carrier and its drivers; results of motor carrier facility audits; administrative sanctions assessed by a provincial authority for violations of safety laws; and information respecting paragraphs (a) to (j) received from another province or territory, from the United States or Mexico, or from a state of the United States or Mexico.4

Collectively, the above items are referred to as “Carrier Data”.

Carrier profiles must maintain Carrier Data for a period of 24 months.5 In addition to Carrier Data collected on vehicles that a carrier owns, leases and is otherwise responsible for, the MTO tracks Carrier Data for drivers who are employed or otherwise engaged by carriers.6

Carrier profiles include Carrier Data recorded from outside its home province’s borders. A key feature of the NSC’s carrier profile regime is the requirement for provincial authorities to cooperate with one another in recording and sharing data. Every provincial authority must must forward, as soon as practicable, Carrier Data that they collect on a non-resident carrier with its home jurisdiction, including foreign governments.7

Safety Ratings

Provincial authorities use Carrier Data to determine a carrier’s safety rating. Provincial authorities are required to take a “weighted value” approach to safety ratings – each Carrier Data entry listed in a carrier profile must be assigned a value, based on its severity and potential safety impact. Those values must then be adjusted, using metrics like fleet size,8 to account for the carrier’s exposure to risk.

Once adjusted – provincial authorities must assign the carrier a safety rating that is determined using the NSC’s standard categories,9 and any additional standards or ratings that the authority wishes to apply.

Ontario’s Safety Rating Regime

Ontario’s CVOR carrier profile uses four categories of Carrier Data – inspections, collisions, convictions, and facility audits – to determine carrier safety ratings.10 The first three categories – inspections, collisions and convictions (the “On-Road Categories”) – measure the on-road safety performance of a carrier using a points system.

Violations under each On-Road Category are assigned penalty points, commonly referred to as “CVOR Points,” based on their severity.11 Carriers are assigned a “threshold” of CVOR Points they can accumulate under each On-Road Category in a given period, which is determined by a carrier’s fleet size, number of drivers, and average distance travelled.12 A carrier’s performance in each On-Road Category is measured by calculating the accumulated CVOR Points as a percentage of the corresponding threshold – this metric is called a “Violation Rate.”13

A safety rating may be impacted by a failed facility audit, or a carrier’s affiliation with a poor-performing carrier. For the most part, however, an Ontario carrier’s safety rating is based on their “Overall Violation Rate.”14 An Overall Violation Rate is simply the weighted average of a carrier’s Violation Rate across all three On-Road Categories. When calculating a carrier’s Overall Violation Rate, the MTO deems CVOR Points accrued from collisions or convictions to be twice as severe as those accrued from inspections.15

Simply put – one of the greatest operational risks to an Ontario carrier’s safety rating is the accumulation of CVOR Points from collisions or convictions. With this context, let’s now examine how significant a risk AES Offences can pose.

AES Offences – A Brief History

Ontario’s AES programs were first authorized in 1998.16 A provision was added to the HTA which granted officers authority to charge vehicle owners for failing to stop at red lights, using evidence obtained through red light camera systems. 17 Since then, Ontario has added AES programs to prosecute offences such as speeding, improperly passing a street car, or driving dangerously around a stopped school bus.

When AES Offence legislation was first being debated, Ontario Parliament largely presented evidence-based arguments that AES was correlated with reducing collisions and generally improving public safety.18 The same evidence-based policy reasons were reiterated when the Province has sought expansions to the AES offence regime.19 The MTO seeks to achieve policy objectives which are in line with these goals in the administration of its CVOR safety rating program.20

For the most part, deployment of AES has been popular with Ontario’s municipalities. As one example – between 2007 and 2025, the City of Toronto increased the number of intersections with AES installed from 77 to 320 – a 315% increase. During this period, annual red light AES Offences also grew from 410 to 140,621. Today, three categories of AES Offences are in force in Ontario:

Failing to stop at a red light 22

Improperly passing or overtaking a streetcar; 23 and

and Improperly passing a school bus while its stop arm or overhead lights are deployed.24

Recent Changes to Ontario’s AES Offence Regime

Between 201725 and 2025, Ontario also used an AES program to enforce speeding violations in designated community safety zones.26

On November 14, 2025, Ontario’s Bill 5627 received royal assent. One of the key provisions of this Bill was an amendment to the HTA that effectively removed authority to issue offences for speeding with the use of AES programs. The primary intent of this amendment under Bill 56 was to shift government policy in road safety enforcement, which would eliminate the “cash grab” speed cameras in favour of road safety measures like speed bumps, roundabouts and improved signage.28

It is important to note that the Ontario Government’s justification for repealing this authority was not inconsistent with the original policy goals of AES Offences. The Ontario Government has stated that it still aims to enforce road safety in Ontario – it is just trying to do so without “making life more expensive.”29

The Impact of AES Offences

AES evidence captures photos and information about the vehicle, but not the driver. AES Offences are therefore issued to the registered owner of the involved vehicle.30

The fines are relatively small – ranging from CAD $85 to $400, plus administrative fees and additional surcharges.31 For individual vehicle owners, AES Offences do not carry any demerit points to be added on their license, and do not appear on their driving record, meaning they cannot impact insurance premiums. Essentially – AES offences are monetary penalties for individuals. For CVOR carriers – it is a different story.

When a carrier is convicted of an offence under the HTA, Canada’s Criminal Code,32 and other road safety-related statutes and regulations, the MTO assigns conviction points to its profile. Points for an offence range between 0 and 5, based on its severity.33 In accordance with the NSC, a conviction entered against a carrier, or a person driving for the carrier, remains on the carrier’s profile for a period of two years from the date of conviction.

All AES Offences in the MTO’s Conviction Table carry a penalty of 5 CVOR conviction Points.34 This is the most severe penalty imposed under the MTO’s Conviction Table for a single offence. For the purposes of a carrier’s safety rating, AES offences are as severe as: