Ford Cancels Key Software Project

Ford Motor Co. has abruptly canceled its flagship software architecture project, known as FNV4, which executives once described as vital to competing with electric vehicle (EV) leaders like Tesla. The decision, revealed to select employees last week, ends a multi-year effort to modernize the digital foundation of Ford's vehicle lineup and streamline costly software systems. Three sources who spoke with Reuters reported that the project was facing an end due to rising costs and persistent delays. The team designed the now-defunct FNV4 to unify and simplify vehicle software across electric and gasoline models.

Canadian Battery Recycler Seeks Investment

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is seeking a buyer for either its business or assets as it runs low on cash and a possible tie up with mining giant Glencore has failed to materialize. The Toronto-based battery recycling startup, which has ties with General Motors, said May 1 that it has hired Hilco Corporate Finance to assist in finding a buyer for all or part of the company. Failing to secure a deal could force Li-Cycle to seek creditor protection, the company warned.

Economists Estimate New Tariff Costs

Could Range Between $2,000 to $12,000 Per Vehicle

A Michigan economics group, calculating tariff impact after President Donald Trump's latest executive orders, has estimated that the least-impacted vehicles will still face a $2,000 tariff and the most impacted will see a tariff of $15,000. Anderson Economic Group started analyzing the costs of tariffs imposed a variety of vehicles sold in the United States as soon as Trump signed his latest executive orders on auto tariffs, Patrick Anderson, CEO of the consulting firm, told the Detroit Free Press. The firm's new estimates include the changes Trump made on April 29 are intended to provide some relief to automakers who assemble vehicles in the United States but use foreign parts in them. The order provides a small break on tariffs for two years to allow automakers time to re-source parts from domestic suppliers.

Ram Offers 1500 Express Trim For Under $50,000

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said when he returned from a brief retirement last year that the truck brand needed more offerings under $50,000. Ram is taking aim at that price point with the 2026 1500 Express, a trim it says is targeted toward customers seeking a "combination of attitude and value." The Express starts at $44,495 with shipping. It will be assembled in Sterling Heights, Mich., and arrive at dealerships in the third quarter. Buyers can choose from crew cab and quad cab body styles with 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains. Kuniskis told Automotive News at the Detroit auto show in January that Ram had to be more aggressive in the sub-$50,000 space after discontinuing the 1500 Classic, which served as an economical option at the bottom of the lineup. Ram said the Express first was offered in 1939 with 78 hp.

Jaguar Land Rover Restarts Shipments To Us After Tariffs Pause

Jaguar Land Rover has resumed shipments of vehicles to the U.S. after pausing them following the announcement of tariffs by President Donald Trump's government. The U.K. company had put shipments of its Britain-made cars on hold in early April as it looked at ways to address the new trading terms. "The USA is an important market for JLR's luxury brands and 25 percent tariffs on autos remain in place," a JLR spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday. "As we work to address the new U.S. trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our planned short-term actions," the spokesperson said. JLR, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, is developing mid- to long-term plans and will give a further update at its full-year results, which are scheduled for release May 10.

Autocanada Ends Marketing Relationship

AutoCanada Inc. has ended its marketing relationship with Trader Corp., the parent of online vehicle marketplace AutoTrader.ca, as the dealership group looks to trim expenses and employ artificial intelligence to get in front of buyers, according to an internal company memo. In the April 22 missive to staff obtained by Automotive News Canada, AutoCanada Executive Chair Paul Antony said the company recently completed a "deep analysis" of its digital marketing performance across its 64 new-vehicle and three used-car stores in Canada. "The findings were clear: Trader is no longer delivering the value [AutoCanada] demands. In many cases, we found ourselves having to raise vehicle prices just to cover the cost of listing, making us less competitive in the market."

Here's Why Erevs Are Back In The News

ZF readies next-gen extended-range systems, as BEV demand appears to reach a plateau in some crucial segments.

Extended-range electric vehicles are having a moment right now, as automakers reassess their BEV plans for the rest of the decade and beyond amid a slowdown in demand in some EV segments. The tech itself isn't new per se, having made its most notable debut in 2010 with the Chevrolet Volt, in what already seems like another era entirely. Fifteen years later, EREVs are back in the spotlight as charging infrastructure remains a bit of a gamble, and as consumers actually want to take their electric trucks and SUVs on long road trips and make purchase decisions accordingly. "The market for all-electric vehicles has not developed as predicted a few years ago," says Otmar Scharrer, Senior Vice President R&D, Electrified Powertrain Technology at ZF. "For this intermediate phase, range extenders can be the ideal solution."

The basic concept is pretty simple: A battery-electric car uses a small gasoline engine on board just for power generation when it's needed to shore up reserves, and generates electricity solely for the battery rather than driving the wheels. And most of the time, it runs on its battery power and recharges as a regular EV.

But EREV technology hasn't stood still in the time since the Volt's debut. ZF has just revealed it's working on a next-gen extended-range system, due to enter production in 2026, dubbed eRE+ that features an intelligent clutch and a differential. This permits the engine to both generate electricity and serve as a secondary drive. Such a system has a target output ranging from 94 hp to 202 hp, with ZF also planning a new generation of conventional eRE systems for 2026 that only act as a generator. ZF points out that such systems are simpler and more advantageous for automakers than parallel-hybrid powertrains (which use the gas engine and battery simultaneously for propulsion), offering lower platform efforts, shorter development periods, and lower costs.

Smaller batteries in EREVs are another major advantage, both for automakers and consumers, especially at a time when traditional BEVs are still weighed down both by cost and mass.

With a small, supplemental engine, automakers can greatly ease range anxiety while offering a smaller and less expensive battery. "These represent a real alternative to larger—and thus more expensive—batteries or plug-in hybrids," Scharrer adds.

Ford Hikes Prices On Mexico-produced Models, Citing Tariffs

Ford Motor Co. is hiking prices on three of its Mexico-produced models effective May 2, becoming one of the first major automakers to adjust sticker prices following President Donald Trump's tariffs. Prices on the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, Maverick pickup and Bronco Sport will increase as much as $2,000 on some models, according to a notice sent to dealers reviewed by Reuters. Ford's decision to hike prices comes just days after it said the effects of Trump's trade war would add about $2.5 billion in overall costs for 2025, and as it suspended its annual earnings guidance. Rival GM also said tariffs would cost it billions of dollars following the hefty levies Trump imposed on imported automobiles. A Ford spokesperson said the price hikes will affect vehicles built after May 2, arriving at dealer lots in late June.

Used Vehicle Pricing Barometer Jumps To Highest Level Since 2023

A closely watched barometer for used vehicle pricing jumped last month to its highest level since October 2023 as consumers rushed purchases amid fears of price hikes due to auto tariffs. Cox Automotive's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index — which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions — increased 4.9% last month compared with a year earlier to a level of 208.2. It also marked a 2.7% increase from March. That's a significant rise compared with a historically typical month-to-month index move of 0.2%, according to the auto data and logistics firm. "The 'spring bounce' normally ends the second week of April, but this year, wholesale appreciation trends continued for the entire month and were much stronger than we typically observe," said Jeremy Robb, Cox Automotive senior director of economic and industry insights. "We expected to see strong price appreciation in response to the tariffs, and that's exactly what came."

Volvo To Cut 125 Jobs At U.S. Plant Amid Trade Pressures & Market Shifts

Volvo Cars said it will cut approximately 125 jobs, or 5% of the workforce, at its Charleston, South Carolina factory as the company adjusts to shifting market conditions and evolving trade policies. The company made the announcement on Wednesday as part of a broader effort to realign operations and sharpen its U.S. strategy. The production changes affect Volvo's only American plant, which currently employs about 2,500 workers and builds the EX90 electric SUV and the Polestar's model 3. Despite having a capacity to produce 150,000 vehicles annually, the facility has seen relatively low output, with only 1,316 EX90s sold in the U.S. so far in 2024. Volvo, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, emphasized its long-term commitment to U.S. manufacturing. The automaker said it remains on track to create 4,000 jobs in South Carolina and plans to expand output at the Charleston site in the future.

