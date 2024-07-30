The Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. Legislation for the period 07/11 to 07/24
In This Issue
|Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|Alberta / Alberta
|Nunavut / Nunavut
|British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|Ontario / Ontario
|Manitoba / Manitoba
|Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|Quebec / Québec
|Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéralRegulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, July 17, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2024-158
|Order 2024-87-05-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2024-159
|Order 2024-112-05-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Criminal Code
|SOR/2024-156
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities
Excise Tax Act
|SOR/2024-157
|Real Property (GST/HST) Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2024-155
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 13, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Federal Environmental Quality Guidelines for benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene (BTEX)
- Ministerial Condition No. 20113
- Publication of the Updated Draft State of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Report (subsection 77(1) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Interim Order Prohibiting the Carrying of Certain Oils on Board Vessels in Arctic Waters
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 20, 2024:
- Banking Circle S.A. — Application to establish a foreign bank branch
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 13, 2024:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 107444515RR000]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-005
- Determination — Concrete reinforcing bar
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Notices of consultation
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 20, 2024:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — Rainbow Energy Marketing Corporation
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 101944684RR0001]
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Part 1 applications
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 20, 2024:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 14 — Performance of an Individual Work (2025-2027)
Alberta / AlbertaRegulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2024:
Electronic Transactions Act
|Alta Reg 135/2024
|Electronic Transactions Act Designation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Employment Pension Plans Act
|Alta Reg 121/2024
|Employment Pension Plans Amendment Regulation
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 132/2024
|Extended Producer Responsibility Amendment Regulation
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|Alta Reg 129/2024
|Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Personal Information Protection Act
|Alta Reg 120/2024
|Personal Information Protection Act (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation
Red Tape Reduction Act
|Alta Reg 130/2024
|Red Tape Reduction Regulation
Regional Health Authorities Act
|Alta Reg 125/2024
|Provincial Health Agencies Act (Consequential Amendments) Regulation
|Alta Reg 126/2024
|Provincial Health Agencies Act (Consequential Amendments) Regulation (No. 2)
|Alta Reg 123/2024
|Regional Health Authorities Act Regulations Repeal Regulation
|Alta Reg 124/2024
|Regional Health Authorities Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 134/2024
|Regional Health Authorities (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-BritanniqueRegulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 16, 2024:
Bonding Act
|BC Reg 209/2024
|Amends BC Reg 11/68 — Bonding Regulations
Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2024
|BC Reg 210/2024
|Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation
|BC Reg 233/2024
|Amends BC Regs
97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
78/2021 — Provincial Sales Tax Rebate on Select Machinery and Equipment Regulation
96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation
Note: BC Reg 233/2024, s. (b), as it amends the Provincial Sales Tax Rebate on Select Machinery and Equipment Regulation, BC Reg 78/2021, is inoperative.
Cannabis Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 238/2024
|Amends BC Reg 202/2018 — Cannabis Licensing Regulation
Carbon Tax Act
|BC Reg 210/2024
|Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation
Commercial Transport Act
|BC Reg 212/2024
|Amends BC Reg 30/78 — Commercial Transport Regulations
Energy Resource Activities Act
|BC Reg 219/2024
|Amends BC Reg 200/2010 — Environmental Protection and Management Regulation
Financial Administration Act
|BC Reg 213/2024
|Enacts Property Tax (Blueberry River First Nations Lands Agreement) Remission Regulation
|BC Reg 214/2024
|Enacts Property Tax (Doig River First Nation Lands Agreement) Remission Regulation
|BC Reg 215/2024
|Enacts Property Tax (Halfway River Lands Agreement) Remission Regulation
|BC Reg 216/2024
|Enacts Property Tax (Saulteau First Nations Treaty Land Entitlement Settlement Agreement) Remission Regulation
|BC Reg 217/2024
|Enacts Property Tax (West Moberly Lands Agreement) Remission Regulation
|BC Reg 218/2024
|Amends BC Reg 269/92 — Forgiveness of Debts and Obligations Regulation
|BC Reg 237/2024
|Amends BC Reg 226/2001 — Official Duties Expense Regulation
Land Act
|BC Reg 219/2024
|Amends BC Regs
180/2007 — Integrated Land and Resource Registry Regulation
357/2005 — Land Use Objectives Regulation
Land Owner Transparency Act
|BC Reg 224/2024
|Amends BC Reg 250/2020 — Land Owner Transparency Regulation
Liquor Control and Licensing Act
|BC Reg 225/2024
|Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation
Offence Act
|BC Reg 231/2024
|Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 232/2024
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
|BC Reg 233/2024
|Amends BC Regs
97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation
78/2021 — Provincial Sales Tax Rebate on Select Machinery and Equipment Regulation
96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation
Note: BC Reg 233/2024, s. (b), as it amends the Provincial Sales Tax Rebate on Select Machinery and Equipment Regulation, BC Reg 78/2021, is inoperative.
Real Estate Services Act
|BC Reg 235/2024
|Amends BC Reg 506/2004 — Real Estate Services Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 236/2024
|Amends BC Reg 24/2019 — Direction No. 8 to the British Columbia Utilities Commission
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 23, 2024:
Energy Resource Activities Act
|BC Reg 241/2024
|Amends BC Reg 146/2023 — Blueberry River First Nations Implementation Agreement Regulation
Environmental Management Act
|BC Reg 240/2024
|Amends BC Reg 98/2023
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 242/2024
|Enacts British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority Exemption Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 16, 2024:
Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 37
- Various provisions in force July 15, 2024. (BC Reg 219/2024)
Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 43
- Various provisions in force July 15, 2024. (BC Reg 219/2024)
Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 10
- Sections 67 and 68 in force January 1, 2025. (BC Reg 229/2024)
Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2015, SBC 2015, c 13
- Sections 27, 29 and 33 in force January 1, 2025. (BC Reg 229/2024)
Name Amendment Act (No. 2), 2024, SBC 2024, c 25
- Act in force September 1, 2024. (BC Reg 230/2024)
Police Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 16
- Sections 64, 112, 117 and 118 in force July 16, 2024. (BC Reg 239/2024)
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 23, 2024:
Oil and Gas Activities Amendment Act, SBC 2018, c 54
- Various provisions in force July 22, 2024. (BC Reg 241/2024)
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
- No entries for this issue
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-ÈcosseRegulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 12, 2024:
Accessibility Act
|NS Reg 128/2024
|Accessibility Act General Regulations — amendment
Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act
|NS Reg 122/2024
|Forest Equipment Operator (Harvester) Trade Regulations
|NS Reg 123/2024
|Forest Equipment Operator (Forwarder) Trade Regulations
Health Services and Insurance Act
|NS Reg 125/2024
|M.S.I. Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 126/2024
|Insured Optometric Services Regulations — repeal
|NS Reg 127/2024
|Tariff of Fees for Insured Optometric Services — repeal
Personal Health Information Act
|NS Reg 132/2024
|Electronic Health Records Regulations
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 121/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 124/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 12, 2024:
Financial Measures (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 3
- Section 110 in force July 2, 2024. (NS Reg 131/2024)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / OntarioRegulations / Règlements
Planning Act
|O Reg 298/24
|Zoning Order — Town of Newmarket, Regional Municipality of York
Courts of Justice Act
|O Reg 300/24
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 301/24
|Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990
Orders In Council
Agricultural Research Institute of Ontario Amendment Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 8
- Sections 1-20, which amend the Agricultural Research Institute of Ontario Act, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 830/2024)
- Section 21, which amends the Conveyancing and Law of Property Act, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 830/2024)
- Section 22, which amends the Land Titles Act, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 830/2024)
Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 16
- Schedule 11, sections 1, 2, which amend the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 829/2024)
Keeping Energy Costs Down Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 10
- Subsections 5(1), 6, 7, 9, 10(2), which amend the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 828/2024)
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, July 13, 2024:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Notice of Ministerial Approval of OSC Rule 51-506 Extension to Ontario Instrument 51-930 Exemption from The Director Election Form of Proxy Requirement
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-ÉdouardNotices / Avis
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, July 13, 2024:
Judicature Act
- Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, Januaty 2002 – September 2024
Quebec / QuébecRèglements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 juillet 2024:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics
|Décret 1077-2024
|Règlement établissant la formule de la déclaration d'intégrité devant être produite par une entreprise en vue de la réalisation d'un contrat public
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 24, 2024:
Act respecting contracting by public bodies
|OC 1077-2024
|Regulation establishing the form of the declaration of integrity that an enterprise must file for a public contract
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 juillet 2024:
Loi sur la qualité de
l'environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Code de gestion des matières résiduelles fertilisantes
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 24, 2024:
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Fertilizing Residual Materials Management Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
- Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation
- Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reclamation of residual materials
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 juillet 2024:
Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail, SQ 2021, c 27
- Que soit fixée au 10 juillet 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions du paragraphe 5° de l'article 207. (Décret 1111-2024)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 24, 2024:
Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime, SQ 2021, c 27
- Paragraph 5 of section 207 in force 10 July 2024. (OC 1111-2024)
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 juillet 2024:
Code de procédure civile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile et familiale pour le district de Montréal
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile pour le district de Québec
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 17, 2024:
Code of Civil Procedure
- Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil and family matters for the district of Montréal
- Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters
- Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters for the district of Québec
Saskatchewan / SaskatchewanRegulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 19, 2024:
The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act
|Sask Reg 54/2024
|The Gaming Amendment Regulations, 2024
The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013
|Sask Reg 59/2024
|The Workers' Compensation General Amendment Regulations, 2024
Yukon / YukonRegulations / Règlements
Yukon Gazette, Part II, Jul 15, 2024:
Placer Mining Act
Quartz Mining Act
|YOIC 2024/77
|Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Ice Patch Sites)
