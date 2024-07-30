The Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. Legislation for the period 07/11 to 07/24

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, July 17, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2024-158 Order 2024-87-05-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2024-159 Order 2024-112-05-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Criminal Code

SOR/2024-156 Regulations Amending the Regulations Establishing a List of Entities

Excise Tax Act

SOR/2024-157 Real Property (GST/HST) Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2024-155 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Extremist Settler Violence) Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 13, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Federal Environmental Quality Guidelines for benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene (BTEX)

Ministerial Condition No. 20113

Publication of the Updated Draft State of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Report (subsection 77(1) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Interim Order Prohibiting the Carrying of Certain Oils on Board Vessels in Arctic Waters

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 20, 2024:

Banking Circle S.A. — Application to establish a foreign bank branch

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 13, 2024:

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 107444515RR000]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2024-005

Determination — Concrete reinforcing bar

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Notices of consultation

Orders

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 20, 2024:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — Rainbow Energy Marketing Corporation

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Failure to file, 101944684RR0001]

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Part 1 applications

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 20, 2024:

Copyright Board

SOCAN Tariff 14 — Performance of an Individual Work (2025-2027)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 15, 2024:

Electronic Transactions Act

Alta Reg 135/2024 Electronic Transactions Act Designation (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Employment Pension Plans Act

Alta Reg 121/2024 Employment Pension Plans Amendment Regulation

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 132/2024 Extended Producer Responsibility Amendment Regulation

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

Alta Reg 129/2024 Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Personal Information Protection Act

Alta Reg 120/2024 Personal Information Protection Act (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Red Tape Reduction Act

Alta Reg 130/2024 Red Tape Reduction Regulation

Regional Health Authorities Act

Alta Reg 125/2024 Provincial Health Agencies Act (Consequential Amendments) Regulation Alta Reg 126/2024 Provincial Health Agencies Act (Consequential Amendments) Regulation (No. 2) Alta Reg 123/2024 Regional Health Authorities Act Regulations Repeal Regulation Alta Reg 124/2024 Regional Health Authorities Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 134/2024 Regional Health Authorities (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 16, 2024:

Bonding Act

BC Reg 209/2024 Amends BC Reg 11/68 — Bonding Regulations

Budget Measures Implementation Act, 2024

BC Reg 210/2024 Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation BC Reg 233/2024 Amends BC Regs

97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

78/2021 — Provincial Sales Tax Rebate on Select Machinery and Equipment Regulation

96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation

Note: BC Reg 233/2024, s. (b), as it amends the Provincial Sales Tax Rebate on Select Machinery and Equipment Regulation, BC Reg 78/2021, is inoperative.

Cannabis Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 238/2024 Amends BC Reg 202/2018 — Cannabis Licensing Regulation

Carbon Tax Act

BC Reg 210/2024 Amends BC Reg 125/2008 — Carbon Tax Regulation

Commercial Transport Act

BC Reg 212/2024 Amends BC Reg 30/78 — Commercial Transport Regulations

Energy Resource Activities Act

BC Reg 219/2024 Amends BC Reg 200/2010 — Environmental Protection and Management Regulation

Financial Administration Act

BC Reg 213/2024 Enacts Property Tax (Blueberry River First Nations Lands Agreement) Remission Regulation BC Reg 214/2024 Enacts Property Tax (Doig River First Nation Lands Agreement) Remission Regulation BC Reg 215/2024 Enacts Property Tax (Halfway River Lands Agreement) Remission Regulation BC Reg 216/2024 Enacts Property Tax (Saulteau First Nations Treaty Land Entitlement Settlement Agreement) Remission Regulation BC Reg 217/2024 Enacts Property Tax (West Moberly Lands Agreement) Remission Regulation BC Reg 218/2024 Amends BC Reg 269/92 — Forgiveness of Debts and Obligations Regulation BC Reg 237/2024 Amends BC Reg 226/2001 — Official Duties Expense Regulation

Land Act

BC Reg 219/2024 Amends BC Regs

180/2007 — Integrated Land and Resource Registry Regulation

357/2005 — Land Use Objectives Regulation

Land Owner Transparency Act

BC Reg 224/2024 Amends BC Reg 250/2020 — Land Owner Transparency Regulation

Liquor Control and Licensing Act

BC Reg 225/2024 Amends BC Reg 241/2016 — Liquor Control and Licensing Regulation

Offence Act

BC Reg 231/2024 Amends BC Reg 89/97 — Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation

Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 232/2024 Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation BC Reg 233/2024 Amends BC Regs

97/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Exemption and Refund Regulation

78/2021 — Provincial Sales Tax Rebate on Select Machinery and Equipment Regulation

96/2013 — Provincial Sales Tax Regulation

Note: BC Reg 233/2024, s. (b), as it amends the Provincial Sales Tax Rebate on Select Machinery and Equipment Regulation, BC Reg 78/2021, is inoperative.

Real Estate Services Act

BC Reg 235/2024 Amends BC Reg 506/2004 — Real Estate Services Regulation

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 236/2024 Amends BC Reg 24/2019 — Direction No. 8 to the British Columbia Utilities Commission

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 23, 2024:

Energy Resource Activities Act

BC Reg 241/2024 Amends BC Reg 146/2023 — Blueberry River First Nations Implementation Agreement Regulation

Environmental Management Act

BC Reg 240/2024 Amends BC Reg 98/2023

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 242/2024 Enacts British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority Exemption Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 16, 2024:

Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2021, SBC 2021, c 37

Various provisions in force July 15, 2024. (BC Reg 219/2024)

Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 43

Various provisions in force July 15, 2024. (BC Reg 219/2024)

Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 10

Sections 67 and 68 in force January 1, 2025. (BC Reg 229/2024)

Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2015, SBC 2015, c 13

Sections 27, 29 and 33 in force January 1, 2025. (BC Reg 229/2024)

Name Amendment Act (No. 2), 2024, SBC 2024, c 25

Act in force September 1, 2024. (BC Reg 230/2024)

Police Amendment Act, 2024, SBC 2024, c 16

Sections 64, 112, 117 and 118 in force July 16, 2024. (BC Reg 239/2024)

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 23, 2024:

Oil and Gas Activities Amendment Act, SBC 2018, c 54

Various provisions in force July 22, 2024. (BC Reg 241/2024)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 12, 2024:

Accessibility Act

NS Reg 128/2024 Accessibility Act General Regulations — amendment

Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act

NS Reg 122/2024 Forest Equipment Operator (Harvester) Trade Regulations NS Reg 123/2024 Forest Equipment Operator (Forwarder) Trade Regulations

Health Services and Insurance Act

NS Reg 125/2024 M.S.I. Regulations — amendment NS Reg 126/2024 Insured Optometric Services Regulations — repeal NS Reg 127/2024 Tariff of Fees for Insured Optometric Services — repeal

Personal Health Information Act

NS Reg 132/2024 Electronic Health Records Regulations

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 121/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 124/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 12, 2024:

Financial Measures (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 3

Section 110 in force July 2, 2024. (NS Reg 131/2024)

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Planning Act

O Reg 298/24 Zoning Order — Town of Newmarket, Regional Municipality of York

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 300/24 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990 O Reg 301/24 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990

Orders In Council

Agricultural Research Institute of Ontario Amendment Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 8

Sections 1-20, which amend the Agricultural Research Institute of Ontario Act, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 830/2024)

Section 21, which amends the Conveyancing and Law of Property Act, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 830/2024)

Section 22, which amends the Land Titles Act, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 830/2024)

Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 16

Schedule 11, sections 1, 2, which amend the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 829/2024)

Keeping Energy Costs Down Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 10

Subsections 5(1), 6, 7, 9, 10(2), which amend the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998, in force July 1, 2024 (OIC 828/2024)

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, July 13, 2024:

Ontario Securities Commission

Notice of Ministerial Approval of OSC Rule 51-506 Extension to Ontario Instrument 51-930 Exemption from The Director Election Form of Proxy Requirement

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, July 13, 2024:

Judicature Act

Quarterly Notice Pursuant to the Judicature Act — Prejudgment and postjudgment rates, Januaty 2002 – September 2024

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 juillet 2024:

Loi sur les contrats des organismes publics

Décret 1077-2024 Règlement établissant la formule de la déclaration d'intégrité devant être produite par une entreprise en vue de la réalisation d'un contrat public

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 24, 2024:

Act respecting contracting by public bodies

OC 1077-2024 Regulation establishing the form of the declaration of integrity that an enterprise must file for a public contract

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 juillet 2024:

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d'appliquer les lois en matière d'environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Code de gestion des matières résiduelles fertilisantes

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'encadrement d'activités en fonction de leur impact sur l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les exploitations agricoles

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection

Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 24, 2024:

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

Fertilizing Residual Materials Management Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact

Regulation to amend the Agricultural Operations Regulation

Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reclamation of residual materials

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 24 juillet 2024:

Loi modernisant le régime de santé et de sécurité du travail, SQ 2021, c 27

Que soit fixée au 10 juillet 2024 la date de l'entrée en vigueur des dispositions du paragraphe 5° de l'article 207. (Décret 1111-2024)

Proclamations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 24, 2024:

Act to modernize the occupational health and safety regime, SQ 2021, c 27

Paragraph 5 of section 207 in force 10 July 2024. (OC 1111-2024)

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 17 juillet 2024:

Code de procédure civile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile et familiale pour le district de Montréal

Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement de la Cour supérieure du Québec en matière civile pour le district de Québec

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 17, 2024:

Code of Civil Procedure

Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil and family matters for the district of Montréal

Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters

Regulation to amend the Regulation of the Superior Court of Québec in civil matters for the district of Québec

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, July 19, 2024:

The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Act

Sask Reg 54/2024 The Gaming Amendment Regulations, 2024

The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013

Sask Reg 59/2024 The Workers' Compensation General Amendment Regulations, 2024

Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, Jul 15, 2024:

Placer Mining Act

Quartz Mining Act

YOIC 2024/77 Order Prohibiting Entry on Certain Lands in Yukon (Ice Patch Sites)

