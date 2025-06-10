ARTICLE
10 June 2025

AccessPrivacy Monthly Call – A Conversation With Bojana Bellamy, President Of The Centre For Information Policy Leadreship (CIPL)

Canada Privacy
Adam Kardash and Bojana Bellamy
On this month's AccessPrivacy Monthly Call, Osler's Adam Kardash discussed with Bojana Bellamy, President of the Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL), a preeminent global privacy and data policy think tank. The wide-ranging discussion covered:

  • Privacy and governance challenges arising from the emergence of agentic AI
  • The impact of the United States trade war on global data policy and legislative reform internationally
  • Global deregulation trend

Adam Kardash
Bojana Bellamy
