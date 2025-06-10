AccessPrivacy Monthly Call – A Conversation With Bojana Bellamy, President Of The Centre For Information Policy Leadreship (CIPL)

On this month's AccessPrivacy Monthly Call, Osler's Adam Kardash discussed with Bojana Bellamy, President of the Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL), a preeminent global privacy and data policy think tank. The wide-ranging discussion covered:

Privacy and governance challenges arising from the emergence of agentic AI

The impact of the United States trade war on global data policy and legislative reform internationally

Global deregulation trend

