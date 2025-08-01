ARTICLE
1 August 2025

AccessPrivacy Workshop – The OPC's Exploratory Consultation On The Development Of A Children's Privacy Code

OH
Canada Privacy
Adam Kardash,Éloïse Gratton,​Natascha Gerlach
A public consultation has been commenced by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) to solicit stakeholder input on the OPC's development of a Canadian children's privacy code. The consultation document sets out a broad range of questions concerning the scope and content of the code, which could have significant impact on a broad range of organizations that may process personal information of minors – including organizations providing services not specifically directed at children. 

Adam KardashÉloïse GrattonJoanna Fine (Partners in Osler's National Privacy and Data Management Group) and Natascha Gerlach (Director of Privacy & Data Policy at the Centre for Information Policy Leadership) participated in a moderated, interactive discussion on July 25, 2025, designed to assist organizations and trade associations in understanding the development process, application and impact of a potential code and in framing their own submissions for the OPC's consultation. 

The live workshop was recorded and is now available for on-demand viewing.

