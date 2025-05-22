ARTICLE
22 May 2025

Building Effective Privacy Programs: Risk Assessment And Prioritization Under Canadian Law (Video)

Watch the replay below of the second session in our Privacy Management Program series, "Navigating Evolving Privacy Laws in Canada: Implementing Effective Privacy Management Programs".
Effective privacy programs don't happen by accident — they are built through careful risk assessment and prioritization.

This session includes:

  • A review of how evolving Canadian privacy laws shape risk assessment requirements
  • Practical guidance for conducting privacy impact assessments
  • Strategies for prioritizing risks and strengthening privacy programs

