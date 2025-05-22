Building Effective Privacy Programs: Risk Assessment And Prioritization Under Canadian Law (Video)

INQ Consulting knows data, privacy and security. We are a team of intensely curious and knowledgeable legal and consulting professionals. We ask the right questions, and propose smart, practical solutions to protect, secure and manage your data. All so you can unlock valuable advantages in your business.

Like many consulting practices, we started small. We built our reputation as the go-to consultancy for all things health privacy and data management. As the data landscape evolved and the data needs of clients and organizations expanded, we knew it was time to grow. In 2021, Drawbridge Consulting expanded, partnered with INQ Data Law and created INQ Consulting and INQ Law. Under one umbrella, we have the deep experience and broad expertise to help you stay ahead of emerging data challenges and make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead. We take you from idea to implementation and support you through operations in all things data.