Building Effective Privacy Programs: Risk Assessment And Prioritization Under Canadian Law (Video)

Effective privacy programs don't happen by accident — they are built through careful risk assessment and prioritization.
Watch the replay below of the second session in our Privacy Management Program series, "Navigating Evolving Privacy Laws in Canada: Implementing Effective Privacy Management Programs". In this webinar, Tricia Ralph and Kaitlyn Hebert break down how evolving legal requirements are shaping privacy risk management and privacy impact assessments.
This session includes:
- A review of how evolving Canadian privacy laws shape risk assessment requirements
- Practical guidance for conducting privacy impact assessments
- Strategies for prioritizing risks and strengthening privacy programs
