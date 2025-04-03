ARTICLE
3 April 2025

Bill 194 Series Session Three: Privacy Impact Assessments Under Bill 194 (Video)

Watch the replay of the third session of the 2025 Bill 194 Series below where David Goodis and Samara Starkman explore the fundamentals of privacy impact assessments and their practical application in your organization.
Canada Privacy
This session includes:

  • Key components of conducting effective privacy impact assessments.
  • How privacy impact assessments align with Bill 194 requirements and privacy-by-design principles.
  • Strategies to identify and address privacy risks before they become issues.

