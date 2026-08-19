E-scooters Are Fun, Fast … And Potentially Dangerous

The surge in popularity of electric scooters has not gone unnoticed. In recent years, eco-friendly micro-mobility conveyances such as the e-scooter have become an accepted choice for daily commuters and casual riders, both young and old.

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The surge in popularity of electric scooters has not gone unnoticed. In recent years, eco-friendly micro-mobility conveyances such as the e-scooter have become an accepted choice for daily commuters and casual riders, both young and old.

The e-scooter’s appeal is obvious. They are a convenient urban transit option. They are relatively inexpensive, fast, and, let’s face it, fun. It doesn’t take much skill to learn to ride one, and you don’t require vehicle registration or insurance to operate a compliant electric kick-style scooter in Ontario. In some areas, you can even rent them from dockless sharing apps.

However, along with the many positives, there are also some negatives. The explosion in popularity of these battery-powered vehicles has outpaced public policy and local infrastructure, catching many municipalities off guard. In fact, while it is legal to buy and own an e-scooter, you may not be legally permitted to ride it unless your municipality has opted in to the Ontario government’s e-scooter pilot program. In Toronto, it is illegal to ride an e-scooter on public roads, sidewalks or trails.

But beyond the regulatory concerns that have resulted in a patchwork of rules throughout the province, the more immediate concern is the significant increase in accidents and severe head injuries that have resulted, especially among children and those who do not wear helmets.

Two Deaths Earlier This Summer

So far this summer, at least two people have perished in e-scooter accidents. On July 17, a 30-year-old man on an e-scooter collided with a car near the Dufferin Mall. He was rushed to hospital, where he died. Less than two weeks later, a 43-year-old man riding an e-scooter succumbed to his injuries in hospital following a collision with a van in Toronto’s east end.

In a recently released report, the Canadian Paediatric Surveillance Program noted that 10 Canadian youths died from injuries suffered while using e-scooters or e-bikes in 2025.

The number of injuries resulting from e-scooter use is staggering. St. Michael’s Hospital stated last fall that a preliminary review of its data revealed a 600 per cent spike in injuries between 2020 and 2024.

“We’re not capturing every single injury that we’re seeing,” Dr. Steve Lin, an emergency physician and trauma team leader at St. Mike’s, told the Toronto Star. “But what we do have is information on those who have serious injuries that need to come in and be admitted to the hospital.”

Last summer, the Canadian Institute for Health Information released details of a study that showed nearly 1,000 people received hospital care for scooter-related injuries during a one-year period starting April 1, 2023, up from 810 during the same timeframe in 2022-23.

Studies show the most common injuries are to the head, but riders can also incur fractures, broken bones or lacerations that may require surgery followed by rehabilitation treatment that can last months. Victims can also suffer internal injuries to the abdomen, liver or kidneys or a traumatic brain injury. The consequences of an e-scooter accident can be life-altering.

Different Municipalities Have Different Rules

In 2020, the Ontario government gave municipalities the right to decide whether to allow the use of e-scooters. The program sets out requirements for helmets, minimum age for riders, along with weight and speed restrictions of the conveyances.

The City of Toronto decided not to opt in to the program. While Toronto allows manual kick-scooters, e-scooters “are not permitted to be operated on any public street in the City of Toronto, including bicycle lanes, cycle tracks, trails, paths, sidewalks, or parks.”

According to municipal bylaws, e-scooters cannot be operated, left, stored or parked on public property in Toronto, including:

Public streets

Sidewalks

Bicycle lanes

Cycle tracks

Trails and paths

Parks

Violators can be charged under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) or Toronto Municipal Code by-laws. Fines under the HTA range between $250 and $2,500.

Recognizing that the province restricts the use of e-scooters to those over the age of 16, some politicians have also suggested fining the parents of underage riders who violate the law.

Public Awareness Campaign

Noting there have been 514 collisions involving micromobility devices in the city so far this year, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) recently launched a two-week traffic enforcement campaign ahead of the 2026 back-to-school season to “increase public awareness of Toronto's micro-mobility vehicle regulations, encourage safe and lawful road use, and reduce collisions involving vulnerable road users.”

According to a statement from the TPS, “enforcement will take place on roadways, bike lanes, cycle tracks, sidewalks, crosswalks, and other areas where micro-mobility vehicle activity is common.”

“The Toronto Police Service reminds all road users that safety is a shared responsibility. Whether driving, cycling, riding an e-bike, using another micro-mobility device, or walking, making safe and lawful choices helps protect everyone on Toronto's roads,” the release states.

According to CTV News, Toronto police issued 3,500 tickets in a similar safety blitz last year. CTV reported that the campaign followed a recommendation by Toronto city council to “enhance public awareness” of issues, “including illegal sidewalk riding, wrong-way riding in cycle tracks, illegal e-moped use in cycle tracks, and illegal parking in bike lanes.”

What Happens If You Are Hurt in an E-scooter Accident?

Seeking compensation after being hurt due to someone else’s negligence can be challenging, but it can be especially difficult if you have been injured in an e-scooter accident.

Because there is no legal requirement in Ontario for e-scooters to be registered and operators to be licensed, users do not need to carry standard insurance. So, unless an accident involved a motor vehicle, you would not be able to apply for benefits under the Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule.

If you have insurance for your home and/or personal liability, you may be able to make a claim on that policy if you have been hurt in an e-scooter accident. Private or employer-paid health insurance policies may also provide benefits.

You may also be able to launch a tort claim for compensation and damages against a negligent person to cover such issues as lost income, medical expenses, and housekeeping and home maintenance expenses. As well, you may be entitled to seek damages for pain and suffering.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.