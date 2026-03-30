Ontario Accident Benefits That Will No Longer Be Mandatory As Of July 1, 2026

Important changes are coming to auto insurance benefits in Ontario. These changes are of critical importance to anyone who owns, drives or is a passenger in a motor vehicle in Ontario.

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Important changes are coming to auto insurance benefits in Ontario. These changes are of critical importance to anyone who owns, drives or is a passenger in a motor vehicle in Ontario.

As of July 1, 2026, many benefits that used to be automatically included in a policy of automobile insurance, will now only apply if the policy holder buys them. In addition, there will be a significant narrowing of the class of persons who will be eligible for coverage under those optional accident benefits.

BENEFITS

The following benefits will no longer apply automatically unless the policyholder elects to purchase them:

Optional Accident Benefits (No Longer in Effect by Default)

Income Replacement Benefits (IRB)

Replaces lost income if a covered person cannot work due to accident‑related injuries.

Replaces lost income if a covered person cannot work due to accident‑related injuries. Non‑Earner Benefits

Provides financial support to students or unemployed individuals unable to carry on a normal life due to an accident.

Provides financial support to students or unemployed individuals unable to carry on a normal life due to an accident. Caregiver Benefits

Covers the cost of replacement caregiving when an injured person can no longer care for dependants such as children or elderly family members.

Covers the cost of replacement caregiving when an injured person can no longer care for dependants such as children or elderly family members. Lost Educational Expenses

Reimburses tuition or educational costs if an accident prevents attendance or completion of an educational program.

Reimburses tuition or educational costs if an accident prevents attendance or completion of an educational program. Expenses of Visitors

Covers reasonable travel and accommodation costs for family members visiting an injured person.

Covers reasonable travel and accommodation costs for family members visiting an injured person. Housekeeping and Home Maintenance Benefits

Pays for assistance with household tasks an injured person can no longer perform.

Pays for assistance with household tasks an injured person can no longer perform. Damage to Personal Items

Covers repair or replacement of personal property damaged in the accident (e.g., clothing, prescription eyewear, hearing aids).

Covers repair or replacement of personal property damaged in the accident (e.g., clothing, prescription eyewear, hearing aids). Death Benefits

Provides lump‑sum payments to certain family members if a covered person dies as a result of an auto accident.

Provides lump‑sum payments to certain family members if a covered person dies as a result of an auto accident. Funeral Expenses

Helps cover funeral costs following an accident‑related death.

The following benefits remain optional, as they were prior to the reform:

Supplementary medical, rehabilitation, and attendant care benefits

Dependant care benefits

Indexation of benefits

ELIGIBILITY

One of the most significant aspects of the reform is who qualifies for optional accident benefits once they are purchased.

Effective July 1, 2026, Optional Benefits Will Apply ONLY to:

The named insured

The spouse of the named insured

Dependants of the named insured and/or their spouse

Persons specifically listed as drivers on the policy

Who Will NO LONGER Be Covered Unless They Fall Into One of the Above Categories

Under the new framework, optional accident benefits will no longer extend to:

Non‑listed drivers

Passengers who are not dependants or spouses

Extended family members not meeting the definition of “dependant”

Friends, co‑workers, or other third parties injured while occupying the insured vehicle

Individuals who previously may have qualified simply by being an “insured person” under the broader SABS definition

This represents a substantial narrowing of coverage compared to the current regime.

IMPACT ON EXISTING POLICIES

If You Have an Existing Policy

Your policy will automatically renew with your existing coverages and limits , including optional benefits, unless you provide written consent to remove or modify them .

, including optional benefits, . However, eligibility for optional accident benefits will change on July 1, 2026 , regardless of your renewal date.

, regardless of your renewal date. This means that even if coverage remains on the policy, who can claim those benefits may be reduced.

Policyholders should carefully assess whether individuals who previously relied on their policy for protection (e.g., non‑listed family members or passengers) will remain covered.

Impact on New Policies Issued on or After July 1, 2026

For customers purchasing a new policy or renewing on or after July 1, 2026:

Only medical, rehabilitation, and attendant care benefits will be included automatically.

All other accident benefits must be affirmatively selected and purchased .

. Coverage will apply only to the restricted group of eligible persons outlined above.

Practical Considerations

Before removing or declining optional accident benefits, individuals should:

Review their existing auto insurance coverage

Assess workplace or private disability, life, and health insurance

Consider personal circumstances, including:

Employment status Dependants Caregiving responsibilities

Speak with their insurer, broker, or agent to understand coverage gaps

It is critical to remember that only the coverage in place at the time of an accident applies.

TAKE AWAY:

This year it is important to pay close attention to your auto insurance renewal.

Effective July 1, 2026, Ontario’s auto insurance system will:

Preserve mandatory access to essential medical and recovery care

Eliminate mandatory financial and family‑support benefits unless chosen

Significantly limit who is eligible for optional accident benefits

for optional accident benefits Shift responsibility to consumers to tailor coverage to their circumstances

These reforms provide flexibility and cost control but also introduce meaningful risk for those who opt out without fully understanding the consequences.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.