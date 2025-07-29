Why Natural Waters Pose Hidden Drowning Risks

Introduction

While Ontario rivers, ponds, and lakes offer refreshment on those hot summer days, they are not free of danger. Natural waters pose various hidden risks that many are unaware of or neglect to pay attention to, such as strong currents and poor water quality. Most notably, natural waters pose a heightened drowning risk that many swimmers underestimate. Minimize the risk posed to you and your loved ones this summer by being informed on the ways you can protect yourself and those around you.

Statistics

All Ontarians look forward to our long-awaited summers. These increased temperatures draw us closer to the beautiful lakes, rivers, and ponds since we are finally able to enjoy the outdoors and hot weather we only get for a limited time. Unfortunately, there are many hidden risks in the enjoyment of many summer activities in and around the waters.

The following stats and more can be found in the Drowning Report by Lifesaving Society – the Lifeguard Experts. There is an average of 167 fatal drownings each year with only 1% of those occurring in lifeguard-supervised settings. Lakes and ponds make up 48%, being the deadliest water venues, while rivers make up 19%. In the year 2024, Ontario drownings were down approximately 8%, however media reports of aquatic incidents increased by over 16%. Non-fatal drownings requiring emergency care are also extremely common at a rate of roughly 4 times the number of fatalities each year. As reported recently by CTV, there have already been a substantial number of drownings in Ontario so far this year.

Health & Safety Risks

Strong Currents: Especially in rivers, the currents can become unexpectedly strong. Float feet-first if you are caught in a dangerous current. Check out the Canadian Red Cross Health and Safety Tips.

Hidden Hazards: Avoid diving or entering any unfamiliar waters, as there can be dangers submerged where you cannot see, such as rocks, debris, and sudden drop-offs.

Weather Shifts: If you spot lightening or hear thunder, be sure to get out of the water immediately!

Contaminated Waters: coli spikes and algae blooms are common although seldom spoken about. Check out the Swim Guide or Ontario Parks advisories before entering any body of water.

Safety Tips

Seeing as though 96% of drownings happen without safety oversight, be sure to buddy up with others and supervise those who are not as comfortable in open waters, especially children.

Be sure to wear a lifejacket, especially when boating or entering waters that are unknown

Use available tools such as the Swim Guide, Ontario Parks, or municipal alerts to check the water quality before getting in

Always stay sober, as alcohol contributes to more than 40% of adult drownings

Remember to monitor the weather and remain vigilant on changing conditions throughout the day

National Drowning Prevention Week runs from July 20 – 26, 2025. That makes it a perfect time to reinforce these safety habits that are often forgotten about when enjoying the natural waters as the beautiful weather emerges. Remaining prepared and always being informed of the risks is important to ensure your safety and the safety of others you are enjoying your time with.

