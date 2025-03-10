Thousands Of Patients Of Toronto Gynecologist Potentially Exposed To HIV, Hepatitis

A Toronto gynecologist's office is currently under investigation after reports of an "infection prevention and control issue" surfaced, potentially exposing approximately 2,500 patients to blood-borne infections such as HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. The issue stems from improper cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization of medical instruments used at Dr. Esther Park's clinic between October 2020 and October 2024.

Zahra Bakhsh, one of the affected patients, shared the emotional distress of receiving a letter from Toronto Public Health alerting her to the risk to the Toronto Star. The experience, she said, has caused a significant loss of trust and emotional turmoil. Although Toronto Public Health has assured the public that the risk of transmission is low and no positive cases have been reported so far, they have urged all affected patients to get tested as a precautionary measure.

This incident has sparked broader discussions about inequities in women's healthcare and the paramount importance of strict infection prevention and control practices in medical settings. Associate Jordan Assaraf, commenting on the investigation, stated, "When a doctor betrays their duty, the wounds they leave are not just physical - they cut into trust, dignity, and the very sense of safety patients rely on to heal." This case serves as a sobering reminder of the critical responsibility medical practitioners bear and the need for accountability to ensure patient safety and well-being.

