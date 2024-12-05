Supporting Survivors Of Sexual Abuse 2024 Conference Recording: Ripple Effects Across Communities (Video)

As a survivor of sexual abuse, it can be challenging to find a supportive and understanding community. But you are NOT alone.

The theme for our 2024 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference, "Ripple Effects Across Communities," highlights the powerful role that support networks play in helping survivors in building resilience and focus on healing.

If you are a survivor of sexual abuse, an advocate, a social worker, a lawyer or anyone dedicated to supporting those impacted by sexual abuse, we encourage you to take some time to watch the conference video.

Topics Include:

Managing Vicarious Trauma

Criminal Justice

Sexual Abuse in Sports

Political Advocacy

A Survivor's Journey

The Impact of Abuse in Different Organizational Settings

Please note that this program contains 1 Hour and 15 minutes of CPD Accredited Professionalism Content and 2 hours and 35 minutes of EDI Professionalism Content.

