Catastrophic injuries have life-altering consequences, affecting not only the physical health of the injured person but also their financial security, lifestyle, and overall quality of life. For individuals who suffer from catastrophic injuries, fair compensation is crucial to cover medical expenses, ongoing care needs, and lost income. But how is compensation calculated for catastrophic injury claims? This blog breaks down the factors that play a role in determining the value of these claims, offering insights into the types of damages and the unique considerations involved.

What Is a Catastrophic Injury?

A catastrophic injury is generally defined as an injury that results in severe, long-term, or permanent disability. Common examples include traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, severe burns, amputations, and other injuries that lead to life-changing impairments. These injuries often require extensive medical care, physical rehabilitation, and assistive devices, while also impacting an individual's ability to work or perform everyday tasks.

Key Components of Compensation in Catastrophic Injury Claims

Compensation for catastrophic injuries typically covers two main categories of damages: economic and non-economic. Let's take a closer look at each of these.

1. Economic Damages: Calculating Tangible Financial Losses

Economic damages, also known as "special damages," are financial losses that can be quantified. These damages are designed to cover the tangible costs associated with the injury. Key components of economic damages include:

Medical Expenses: The cost of medical treatment, from emergency care and surgeries to rehabilitation and ongoing medical appointments, is one of the primary components of economic damages. This also includes assistive devices, home modifications, and prescription medications. When calculating medical expenses, both current and future costs are considered, especially for long-term or permanent injuries that will require ongoing care.

Lost Income and Earning Capacity: Catastrophic injuries often lead to missed work or an inability to return to work altogether. Lost income is calculated based on the victim's current earnings, projected future earnings, and their potential career trajectory. For example, a young professional who suffers a severe spinal injury may lose decades of potential income, which would be factored into their compensation. Compensation may also include loss of benefits, bonuses, and retirement contributions.

Cost of Future Care: Catastrophic injuries often require lifelong care, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and personal care assistance. Future care costs are projected based on the injured person's life expectancy, the severity of their condition, and the estimated cost of medical and non-medical support. A life care planner or healthcare economist may be involved in estimating these expenses, especially for severe injuries like traumatic brain injuries or spinal cord injuries.

Property Damage: If the injury occurred in an incident like a car accident, property damage costs (such as vehicle repairs or replacement) are typically included in economic damages.

2. Non-Economic Damages: Compensating for Intangible Losses

Non-economic damages, also referred to as "general damages," compensate for the intangible effects of the injury. These are often more subjective and can vary significantly based on the case's specific circumstances.

Pain and Suffering: Pain and suffering damages address the physical and emotional pain caused by the injury. This includes chronic pain, ongoing discomfort, and the distress associated with long-term disabilities. In Canada, there is a cap on pain and suffering damages due to a Supreme Court of Canada ruling, with the maximum generally set at around $400,000, adjusted annually for inflation.

Loss of Enjoyment of Life: This covers the diminished quality of life due to the injury. If the injury prevents the victim from engaging in activities they previously enjoyed—such as hobbies, travel, or family gatherings—they may be compensated for this loss.

Emotional and Psychological Impact: Catastrophic injuries can lead to emotional challenges, including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Compensation may account for the psychological impact, recognizing the significant emotional toll that a life-altering injury can have on the victim and their family.

3. Additional Considerations in Calculating Compensation

Calculating compensation for catastrophic injuries is complex and often requires expert analysis. Here are some additional considerations that affect the final compensation amount:

Age and Life Expectancy: Younger individuals who suffer catastrophic injuries may receive higher compensation for lost earnings and future care costs due to their longer life expectancy. The Canadian Institute for Health Information suggests that life expectancy is an essential factor when projecting future costs.

Pre-Injury Health and Occupation: The injured person's health status, career, and salary at the time of the injury are relevant to the compensation calculation. For example, a professional with a high salary may be entitled to greater lost income compensation compared to someone earning minimum wage.

Extent of Liability: In cases where multiple parties share liability for the accident, compensation may be adjusted accordingly. If the injured person is partially at fault, their compensation may be reduced by their percentage of responsibility, a principle known as "contributory negligence."

Use of Expert Testimony: In many catastrophic injury cases, various experts are brought in to support claims. Medical experts, life care planners, vocational rehabilitation specialists, and economists may provide testimony to ensure that the compensation accurately reflects the injury's impact and the individual's long-term needs.

The Role of a Catastrophic Injury Lawyer

Given the complexity of calculating compensation for catastrophic injuries, working with an experienced personal injury lawyer is crucial. Our catastrophic injury lawyers can help:

Gather Documentation: A personal injury lawyer will gather all necessary documentation, including medical records, employment records, and expert opinions, to strengthen the case.

Negotiate with Insurance Companies: Insurance companies may attempt to minimize payouts. A lawyer can negotiate with insurers to ensure the compensation amount accurately reflects the full scope of the damages.

Present Expert Testimony: Legal representation often includes presenting experts in court to substantiate claims for economic and non-economic damages, providing a strong foundation for a fair compensation award.

Get a Fair Resolution: Sometimes justice can't be negotiated. Insurers know which lawyers go to trial for their clients and which ones don't. We are very proud of our trial record. Verdicts offer an objective and rare insight into the judgment, confidence, knowledge and ability of your lawyer.

Catastrophic injuries require a comprehensive approach to compensation calculation, addressing both immediate and long-term needs. From covering medical expenses and lost income to recognizing the profound emotional toll, compensation must reflect the full extent of the impact. By understanding the factors that go into calculating damages, victims and their families can pursue the compensation needed for recovery, adaptation, and security.

