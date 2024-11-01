Thursday, October 24th, 2024, is Brain Cancer Awareness Day in Canada. Globally, Brain Tumour Awareness Week occurs during October 28th – November 3rd, 2024.

The Canadian Cancer Society estimates that 3,300 Canadians, including 1,400 women, will be diagnosed with brain and spinal cord cancer in 2024.

Depo-Provera and Meningiomas

Studies have demonstrated a link between the development, growth, and recurrence of meningioma following long-term use of medroxyprogesterone acetate, the active ingredient found in Depo-Provera.

Meningiomas are a type of tumor that originate in the cells of the meninges, the tissues that encapsulate the brain and spinal cord. Up to 70% of meningiomas contain progesterone receptors, meaning their growth is impacted by exposure to progesterone (a female hormone) within the body. According to the World Health Organization, meningiomas can be classified into 3 different levels (grades) to describe their characteristics and growth pattern.

Grade 1 meningiomas are considered "low-grade". These tumours account for an estimated 70-80% of all meningiomas. They are considered to be benign (non-cancerous).

Grade 2 meningiomas display an atypical or invasive growth pattern. They recur more often and spread more quickly than grade 1 meningiomas.

Grade 3 meningiomas are considered to be malignant (cancerous) meningiomas. They are more likely to spread to other parts of the body. Grade 3 meningiomas are the least common type of meningioma.

Some individuals may not know that they have a meningioma until the tumour grows large enough to compress or impact other structures within the body. A person could be asymptomatic while the meningioma grows for a number of years. Other individuals may face varied impacts to their vision, hearing, balance, speech, movement, or sensation, depending on the location and size of the tumour.

Siskinds LLP and Siskinds' Québec-based affiliate, Siskinds, Desmeules, are seeking to recover compensation for Canadians who suffered injuries arising from the occurrence of meningioma following prescription and long-term use of Depo-Provera.

Resources for Canadians

There are supportive resources available to Canadians with a recent diagnosis of meningioma. Resources are also available for caregivers of a person with a meningioma diagnosis.

The Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada offers virtual, hybrid, and in-person support groups throughout Canada specific to caregivers and persons who have received a brain tumour diagnosis.

