Infrared Light Therapy Shows Promise For Brain Injury Recovery

Scientists at the University of Birmingham have discovered that transcranial infrared light therapy may facilitate tissue repair following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). In animal studies, brief daily sessions of infrared light, especially at the 810nm wavelength, reduced inflammation and cell death, leading to significant improvements in cognitive and balance functions four weeks after injury. This therapy specifically decreased the activation of astrocytes and microglial cells, which are key players in post-injury inflammation, and reduced markers of cell death.

This research opens doors for a potential new treatment for mTBI, a condition with limited therapeutic options. The team now plans to develop a medical device to deliver this therapy to patients with brain and spinal cord injuries, and they are seeking commercial partners for co-development.

In the study, the Birmingham team, comprising researchers Professor Zubair Ahmed, Professor Will Palin, Dr Mohammed Hadis and surgeons Mr Andrew Stevens and Mr David Davies, examined the effect of two wavelengths of near infrared light (660nm and 810nm) on recovery following injury. The study in animal models used daily two-minute bursts of infrared light, delivered by a laser, for three days post-injury.

The findings showed significant reductions in the activation of astrocytes and microglial cells, which are heavily implicated in the inflammatory processes in the brain that follow head trauma, and significant reductions in biochemical markers of apoptosis (cell death). At four weeks, there were significant improvements in performance in functional tests involving balance and cognitive function.

The red light therapy also accelerated recovery compared to controls, with superior outcomes for light with a wavelength of 810nm. The study builds on research published earlier this year which showed near infrared light delivered directly to the site of spinal cord injury both improves survival of nerve cells and stimulates new nerve cell growth.

Facts:

Transcranial infrared light therapy reduces inflammation and cell death post-mTBI.

The treatment improved cognitive and balance functions in animal models.

810nm infrared light showed superior recovery outcomes compared to other wavelengths.

Our lawyers will examine every aspect of your case and work with your surgeon, doctors, therapists, and accident benefits insurers to learn what resources you need the most in order to work towards a successful verdict at trial or a fair settlement.

We enjoy a strong reputation as trial lawyers for the injured. When the insurance company offers a less than fair settlement, our lawyers are not afraid to build the case further and advance to trial. Insurance companies know which lawyers go to trial and which ones won't. Retaining a lawyer with a reputation of successfully trying cases puts you in the best chance at receiving fair compensation.

Having a trial experienced personal injury Lawyer can make a significant difference in your case involving a traumatic brain injury (TBI) for several reasons: