What Are Accident Benefits?

Accident benefits are a type of insurance coverage available to all persons who are involved in a motor vehicle accident or otherwise injured through the use or operation of a motor vehicle.

The benefits are available if the accident occurred in Ontario or if the person is an insured person pursuant to a policy of insurance issued to a vehicle located in Ontario.

Accident benefits are available on a “no fault” basis which means that a person claiming accident benefits can received them even if that person “caused” or was at fault for the accident.

Accident benefits include coverage for loss of income, medical and rehabilitation expenses, attendant care expenses, assistive devices, death and funeral benefits and potentially other benefits including housekeeping, visitor expenses and lost educational expenses depending on the policy in place and an individual's particular circumstances.

Understanding your eligibility for accident benefits can be complicated and may depend on a number of factors.

We recommend consulting a lawyer with experience in motor vehicle insurance law to understand your rights to claim and receive accident benefits.

