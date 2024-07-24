Ensuring Concussion Safety: What Parents Need To Know Before Sending Kids To Summer Sports Camps

Introduction

Summer sports camps are the highlight of the year for many kids. They eagerly count down the days, anticipating the adventures they will embark on with new friends while honing their athletic skills. The excitement is contagious, and parents share in their enthusiasm, looking forward to the joy and growth these camps can bring.

While we focus on the fun and developmental benefits, it is crucial not to overlook the importance of safety, specifically as it relates to head injuries such as concussions. Understanding concussion risks and the necessary precautions is necessary for a child's well-being and ensures that children can enjoy a safe summer sports camp experience.

Understanding Concussions

A concussion is a type of brain injury that occurs when a jolt, bump, or blow to the head, face, neck, or body disrupts normal brain function. In sports, concussions commonly occur from falls during activities, collisions between players, or being struck by sports equipment.

Concussions can be subtle and difficult to detect (commonly known as an "Invisible Injury"). As a parent, it is important to be aware of common physical, cognitive, and emotional signs and symptoms, which include:

Headaches

Pressure in the head

Dizziness

Ringing in the ears

Blurred vision

Light or sound sensitivity

Nausea or vomiting

Drowsiness

Balance problems

Memory loss

Confusion

Poor concentration

Memory issues

Depression

If you notice any of these signs or symptoms in your child, you should seek medical attention immediately. The potential long-term effects of untreated concussions can be severe, including chronic headaches, cognitive impairments, emotional disturbances, and an increased risk of Second Impact Syndrome. These potential effects highlight the critical need for proper safety measures in sports programs to protect young athletes.

The Importance of Concussion Safety in Summer Camps

There are approximately 200,000 concussions annually in Canada. In 2016-2017, 46,000 children aged 5 to 19 suffered a concussion. In 2019, sports accounted for over 80% of traumatic brain injuries among children in Canada. In 2022, approximately two in three youths aged 12 to 17 who reported getting a concussion were participating in a physical sport at the time.

Proper safety measures in summer sports programs for children are essential to protect their health and create an environment where children can develop their athletic skills, enjoy healthy competition, and build lasting friendships without unnecessary risks to their well-being. Several safety measures can be implemented, including:

Training for coaches and staff in concussion recognition, response protocols, and first aid:

In 2018, a Baseline Survey on Understanding and Awareness of Sport-Related Concussions found that parents, coaches, school staff, and athletes have little knowledge of concussions and how they are treated. The Canadian Guideline on Concussion in Sport is a helpful resource for anyone who has a role interacting with athletes and provides guidance on pre-season education, head injury recognition, medical assessments, concussion management, interdisciplinary concussion care, and return to sport. The Coaching Association of Canada also has extensive modules on concussion awareness available for free to provide the knowledge and skills required to ensure the safety of athletes.

It is essential that athletes ensure that their helmet fits properly. If the helmet is too big, there is a risk that part of the child's head becomes exposed and therefore unprotected from potential risks. Hockey helmets sold in Canada must meet safety requirements set out by the Canadian Standards Association.

Wearing a mouthguard can also protect a child from suffering a brain injury. Upon impact, an athlete may bite their teeth together, causing pressure to their brain. A properly fitted mouthguard can prevent an athlete from biting their teeth together after suffering a blow to the head or body and reduce the possibility of a brain injury.

In 2013, Rowan Stringer, a high school rugby player from Ottawa, tragically passed away at the age of 17 after suffering three concussions over six days while playing rugby. Rowan's death may have been prevented if coaches, parents, or teachers were better informed about the severity of concussions and their effects.

As a result of Rowan Stringer's tragic death in 2013, Bill 193, Rowan's Law (Concussion Safety), 2018 was given royal assent on March 7, 2018. Sections 4(1) and 4(2) require sports organizations in Ontario to establish Removal-from-Sport and Return-to-Sport protocols. The protocols require the immediate removal of an athlete who has sustained or is suspected of having sustained a concussion and the designation of a person responsible for the removal of the athlete. The protocols also ensure that the athlete does not return to the sport until all requirements in the return-to-sport protocol have been met.

The Government of Ontario has provided a sample template for Removal-from-Sport and Return-to-Sport protocols that sports organizations in Ontario can use. This template includes a six-step process an athlete or parents of an athlete should reference to understand each stage that the athlete must go through to safely return to the sport.

Develop and communicate a comprehensive emergency action plan for handling injuries, including steps for immediate response, communication with parents, and follow-up care:

Ensuring that these measures are in place reassures parents and promotes a culture of care and responsibility within youth sports.

How Parents Can Advocate for Their Child's Safety

While summer sports camps may have general safety protocols in place, parents can play an active role in advocating for enhanced concussion safety measures. Here are some key tips for parents to use to ensure their children enjoy the camp experience safely:

Research and select camps with strong safety records:

As an engaged parent, you can proactively evaluate the summer sports camp's preparedness to prevent and respond to concussions. Start by researching summer camps with established safety protocols. All reputable summer sports camps should have clear policies in place to protect athletes. Initiate conversations with directors, coaches, and summer staff, to ensure that the camp is aware of and implements the safety measures mentioned above.

As an engaged parent, you can proactively evaluate the summer sports camp's preparedness to prevent and respond to concussions. Start by researching summer camps with established safety protocols. All reputable summer sports camps should have clear policies in place to protect athletes. Initiate conversations with directors, coaches, and summer staff, to ensure that the camp is aware of and implements the safety measures mentioned above. Prepare your child:

Talk to your child about the importance of concussion safety while at a summer sports camp. Begin by educating them on the importance of wearing appropriate protective equipment, such as helmets and mouth guards, and ensure they fit properly. Engage in conversations about the signs and symptoms of concussions, emphasizing the importance of reporting any injuries to coaches and summer staff immediately.

Talk to your child about the importance of concussion safety while at a summer sports camp. Begin by educating them on the importance of wearing appropriate protective equipment, such as helmets and mouth guards, and ensure they fit properly. Engage in conversations about the signs and symptoms of concussions, emphasizing the importance of reporting any injuries to coaches and summer staff immediately. Provide information to the camp:

Let the camp know about your child's medical history. If necessary, provide the camp with your child's medical records. These records can provide the staff with important information about your child's medical history that may make them more susceptible to a concussion, including any past concussions or head injuries. By sharing this information, you enable healthcare providers to tailor their care if needed, ensuring they can quickly and effectively respond to an injury.

Conclusion

Concussion safety in summer sports camps is a critical concern that demands our full attention and proactive measures. The potential long-term effects of untreated concussions make safety protocols in these environments necessary. By being informed and vigilant as a parent of a child enrolled in summer sports camp, you can help prevent injuries, safeguard your children's health, and ensure they can enjoy their summer camp experiences to the fullest while remaining protected.

