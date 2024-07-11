ARTICLE
11 July 2024

CPD Accredited Webinar - Beating Burnout: Tips For A Sustainable And Rewarding Legal Career (Video)

Gluckstein Lawyers' 17th Annual Compassion Fatigue Conference was held on May 15, 2024, in a hybrid format.
Gluckstein Lawyers' 17th Annual Compassion Fatigue Conference was held on May 15, 2024, in a hybrid format. The theme for this year's conference, "Prioritizing Mental Health," draws attention to the distinct challenges faced by professionals who are at risk of compassion fatigue. This CPD Accredited conference aims to create a culture of well-being across professions, ensuring that every professional is able to thrive in their demanding roles.

In "Beating Burnout", Michelle Kudlats, Partner at Neinstein Personal Injury Lawyers LLP, shares practical strategies for maintaining a sustainable and rewarding legal career.

When it comes to advocating on behalf of clients who have experienced trauma, lawyers are not immune to vicarious trauma. While appealing to emotion can enhance advocacy, it can also take a toll on a lawyer's mental health. This session offers insights on avoiding burnout, remaining objective in legal advisement, and other essential tips for fostering a long and fulfilling career in law.

